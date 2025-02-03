UMBRA AXIS MAX: Large dimension tilting bioclimatic louvred roof structure

Axis Max is a rotatable bioclimatic system which is designed to enhance your exteriors to create customised outdoor architectural solutions with its considerable large dimensions.

Enlarge and optimise your outdoor living spaces.

Ultimate control over outdoor experience with innovative concept and large module dimensions.

System can be extended up to 12 meters projection and 13,5 meters of width dimensions that is a practicable option especially for lengthwise applications and efficient solution with covering of large commercial areas.

Axis Max is uniquely flexible and modular custom built to be configured to fit numerous type of large application areas such as restaurants, hotels, cafes either private or commercial with its high functional performance.

The capable of covering large areas with its maximum dimensions makes Axis Max one of the most sought- after model. The distinctive form of Axis Max enables the possibility to combine more modules to cover wider areas with its modular structure that allows you creating multiple spaces.

The perfect compromise & compact design brings versatility for innovative concepts and modern style. Axis Max offers you protection and optimal use of outdoor space allowing you to instantly adjust sunlight, creating a refreshing ventilation in the event of high temperatures or sheltering from the weather along with its rotational louvre movement.

The aerofoil aluminium louvres can be tilted up to 85° with a smooth and silent rotating movement by internal motor. It is possible to operate the louvres according to desired angle creating ventilation and shadow.

Axis Max is 100% water-resistant and withstands water penetration even under severe weather conditions. The water is drained through integrated lateral gutters and columns acting as drainpipe so the system can ensure maximum rain, snow and sun protection in fully closed position.

System is visually enriched with its elegant Hidden Led Stripe and RGB lighting options that can be adjusted according to current mood of user. Also optional insulation foam is available that enables heat and sound insulation.