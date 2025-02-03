UMBRA AXIS MAX: Large dimension tilting bioclimatic louvred roof structure
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2025
Axis Max is a rotatable bioclimatic system which is designed to enhance your exteriors to create customised outdoor architectural solutions with its considerable large dimensions. Enlarge and optimise your outdoor living spaces.Ultimate control over outdoor experience with innovative concept and large module dimensions.
- Tilting louvres for large area hospitality venues,
- Integrated gutters for clean visual impact and aesthetics,
Overview
Axis Max is a rotatable bioclimatic system which is designed to enhance your exteriors to create customised outdoor architectural solutions with its considerable large dimensions.
Enlarge and optimise your outdoor living spaces.
Ultimate control over outdoor experience with innovative concept and large module dimensions.
System can be extended up to 12 meters projection and 13,5 meters of width dimensions that is a practicable option especially for lengthwise applications and efficient solution with covering of large commercial areas.
Axis Max is uniquely flexible and modular custom built to be configured to fit numerous type of large application areas such as restaurants, hotels, cafes either private or commercial with its high functional performance.
The capable of covering large areas with its maximum dimensions makes Axis Max one of the most sought- after model. The distinctive form of Axis Max enables the possibility to combine more modules to cover wider areas with its modular structure that allows you creating multiple spaces.
The perfect compromise & compact design brings versatility for innovative concepts and modern style. Axis Max offers you protection and optimal use of outdoor space allowing you to instantly adjust sunlight, creating a refreshing ventilation in the event of high temperatures or sheltering from the weather along with its rotational louvre movement.
The aerofoil aluminium louvres can be tilted up to 85° with a smooth and silent rotating movement by internal motor. It is possible to operate the louvres according to desired angle creating ventilation and shadow.
Axis Max is 100% water-resistant and withstands water penetration even under severe weather conditions. The water is drained through integrated lateral gutters and columns acting as drainpipe so the system can ensure maximum rain, snow and sun protection in fully closed position.
System is visually enriched with its elegant Hidden Led Stripe and RGB lighting options that can be adjusted according to current mood of user. Also optional insulation foam is available that enables heat and sound insulation.
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2025
- CAD Files available by request.
- Rafter: 160 mm x 240 mm x 3 mm
- Gutter: 160 mm x 240 mm x 3 mm
- Post: 160 mm x 160 mm x 3 mm
- Louvre LV15: 261 mm x 60 mm x 2 mm
- Extruded aluminium frame, blades & gutters - clean edges.
- Electrostatic powder-coated frame.
- High-quality aluminum extrusion profiles (Aluminium Alloy 6063-T6).
- Concealed screws to offer clean finish.
- High grade stainless steel connection components.
- Large span with 13500mm dimension (4500x3 modules).
- Projection availability up to 12092mm dimension.
- Double-walled or single-walled aerofoil louvres with superior strength and durability.
- Invisible 15 mm slope on louvres for maximum water flow efficiency.
- Adjustable louvres for any position within the 85° range.
- Remote control for operation of mechanism and lighting.
- Dimmer option to adjust lux intensity.
- Antibacterial polyurethane foam insulation which can be integrated into the louvre to provide sound and heat insulation.
- Fully waterproof coverage when louvres are in fully closed position.
- Functional seal integration on louvre channel to prevent water leaking and provide extra insulation.
- Seal integration along structure for water insulation and temperature resistance.
- The water is flowed down to the main gutters by special drainage channels along the louvres and drained through columns.
- Optional edge cover profile which complete smooth design.
- Hidden IP68 protection class,12/24VDC power supplied linear actuator motor with stainless steel piston rod that enables the louvre to rotate.
- Applicability of guillotine, sliding / sliding frame / folding glass and zip systems.
- Production in compliance with CE, ISO 9001, ISO 1400 and NVA standards.
- In addition to standard RAL colours, Exclusive and Texture range aluminium colours can be offered as extended selection. - Functional louvre lay out in parallel or vertical position to wall.