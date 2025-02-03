UMBRA AXIS: Tilting Bioclimatic Louvred Roof Structure
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2025
Axis is a stylish modern bioclimatic outdoor covering tilting system that meets demands of today’s architecture. The distinctive form which has a balance between design and function is used to create customised outdoor architectural solutions for protection from the elements.
- Tilting louvres,
- Integrated gutters for clean visual impact and aesthetics,
- Foam insulated louvres (LV20) for exceptional thermal comfort,
- Side glass closures - optional,
- Waterproof heaters/speakers - optional
- LED and RGB light - optional.
Overview
Axis is a stylish modern bioclimatic outdoor covering system that meets demands of today’s architecture. The distinctive form which has a balance between design and function is used to create customised outdoor architectural solutions for protection from the elements. The unique characteristic of system makes it a clear leader in its field and presents sophisticated technology combined with innovative concepts for modern style. System makes outdoor spaces more comfortable with high functional performance and creative custom- made solutions.
The aluminium louvres can be tilted up to 85° with a smooth and silent rotating movement via internal motor. The automation of system is fully hidden and operates with maximum performance & silent movement. It
is possible to operate the louvres according to desired angle creating ventilation and shadow. The angle adjustable louvres provide natural air flow effect and exceptional quality of outdoor life in the open air with
a high degree of flexibility for visual & thermal comfort while offering optimum conditions at any time of the day. Individual modules can be custom made in your specified finish up to 4.5m wide and 8m projection with flexible installation methods such as integration to existing structures, wall mounting and free standing for larger outdoor areas.
- CAD Files available by request.
- Rafter: 160 mm x 240 mm x 3 mm
- Gutter: 160 mm x 240 mm x 3 mm
- Post: 160 mm x 160 mm x 3 mm
- Louvre LV15: 206 mm x 50 mm x 1,8 mm
- Louvre LV15: 261 mm x 60 mm x 2 mm
- Extruded aluminium frame, blades & gutters - clean edges.
- Electrostatic powder-coated frame.
- High-quality aluminum extrusion profiles (Aluminium Alloy 6063-T6).
- Concealed screws to offer clean finish.
- High grade stainless steel connection components.
- Large span with 4500mm dimension.
- Double-walled or single-walled aerofoil louvres with superior strength and durability.
- Invisible 15 mm slope on louvres for maximum water flow efficiency.
- Adjustable louvres for any position within the 85° range.
- Remote control for operation of mechanism and lighting.
- Dimmer option to adjust lux intensity.
- Antibacterial polyurethane foam insulation which can be integrated into the louvre to provide sound and heat insulation. (Available for Axis LV20).
- Fully waterproof coverage when louvres are in fully closed position.
- Functional seal integration on louvre channel to prevent water leaking and provide extra insulation.
- Seal integration along structure for water insulation and temperature resistance.
- The water is flowed down to the main gutters by special drainage channels along the louvres and drained through columns.
- Optional edge cover profile which complete smooth design.
- Hidden IP68 protection class,12/24VDC power supplied linear actuator motor with stainless steel piston rod that enables the louvre to rotate.
- Applicability of guillotine, sliding / sliding frame / folding glass and zip systems.
- Production in compliance with CE, ISO 9001, ISO 1400 and NVA standarts.
- In addition to standard RAL colours, Exclusive and Texture range aluminium colours can be offered as extended selection.
- Functional louvre lay out in parallel or vertical position to wall.