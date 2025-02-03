UMBRA AXIS: Tilting Bioclimatic Louvred Roof Structure

Axis is a stylish modern bioclimatic outdoor covering system that meets demands of today’s architecture. The distinctive form which has a balance between design and function is used to create customised outdoor architectural solutions for protection from the elements. The unique characteristic of system makes it a clear leader in its field and presents sophisticated technology combined with innovative concepts for modern style. System makes outdoor spaces more comfortable with high functional performance and creative custom- made solutions.

The aluminium louvres can be tilted up to 85° with a smooth and silent rotating movement via internal motor. The automation of system is fully hidden and operates with maximum performance & silent movement. It

is possible to operate the louvres according to desired angle creating ventilation and shadow. The angle adjustable louvres provide natural air flow effect and exceptional quality of outdoor life in the open air with

a high degree of flexibility for visual & thermal comfort while offering optimum conditions at any time of the day. Individual modules can be custom made in your specified finish up to 4.5m wide and 8m projection with flexible installation methods such as integration to existing structures, wall mounting and free standing for larger outdoor areas.