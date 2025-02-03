UMBRA AEROLUX: Retractable / tilting bioclimatic louvred roof structure
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2025
Aerolux is an innovated bioclimatic pergola system with full-automatic tilting / retractable aluminum louvres and provides excellent protection from the sun, rain all the while providing beneficial ventilation. It is a modern choice that adds value to outdoor living areas, it brightens the look of home, restaurant, hotel or cafes with a touch of luxury.
- Retractable and tilting louvres,
- Integrated gutters,
- Foam insulated louvres for exceptional thermal comfort,
- Side glass closures available,
- LED and RGB light options.
Overview
Aerolux is an innovative bioclimatic pergola system with full-automatic tilting / retractable aluminum louvres.
Description:
Aerolux is an innovated bioclimatic pergola system with full-automatic tilting / retractable aluminum louvres and provides excellent protection from the sun, rain all the while providing beneficial ventilation.
Aerolux bioclimatic pergola system is a modern choice that adds value to outdoor living areas, it brightens the look of home, restaurant, hotel or cafes with a touch of luxury.
The system is designed to be adapted any kind of outdoor living areas and provides exceptional quality of life in the open air with a high degree of visual and thermal comfort.
The louvres in dimensions 180x40 mm are made from a special aluminum alloy which ensures exceptional strength.
They form a flat and smooth ceiling and drain the rainwater to the discrete gutter in fully closed position.
The construction of the system with 160x160 mm post allows a high degree of resistance to strong winds and wide span between support columns.
Possibility of installation as self standing makes this pergola a sustainable solution for terraces, patios, balconies, pool houses, hot tubs and outdoor kitchens.
Several modules can be linked to each other and even larger patio roof can be created by coupling multiple modules lengthwise.
Last Updated on 03 Feb 2025
- CAD Files available by request.
- Rafter: 228 mm x 260 mm x 2,5 mm
- Gutter: 161 mm x 140 mm x 2,5 mm
- Post: 160 mm x 160 mm x 3 mm
- Louvre: 237 mm x 40 mm x 1,8 mm
- Extruded aluminium frame, blades & gutters - clean edges.
- Electrostatic powder-coated frame.
- High-quality aluminum extrusion profiles (Aluminium Alloy 6063-T6).
- Concealed screws to offer clean finish.
- High grade stainless steel connection components.
- High strength timing belt for balanced movement inside rafters.
- Large span with 4000mm dimension.
- Remote control for operation of mechanism and lighting.
- Double-walled aerofoil louvres with superior strength and durability.
- Adjustable louvres for any position within the 90° range.
- Extended open sky when roof retracted (open sky up to %77).
- Dimmer option to adjust lux intensity.
- Antibacterial polyurethane foam insulation which can be integrated into the louvre
- to provide sound and heat insulation.
- Air and water insulation between joining axis of multiple applications is provided by patented storm channel profile.
- Applicability of guillotine, sliding / sliding frame / folding glass and zip systems.
- Fully waterproof coverage when louvres are in fully closed position.
- Functional seal integration on louvre channel to prevent water leaking and provide extra insulation.
- The water is flowed down to the main gutters by special drainage channels along the louvres and drained through columns.
- Internal rainwater down-pipe for columns.
- Hidden direct drive double shaft motorbox with 56 NM torque Somfy® motor operates tilting and retracting motion. (2 pieces). - Production in compliance with CE, ISO 9001, ISO 1400 and NVA standarts.
- In addition to standart RAL colors, Exclusive and Texture range aluminium colors can be offered as extended selection.
- Functional louvre lay out in parallel or vertical position to wall.