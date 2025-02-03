UMBRA AEROLUX: Retractable / tilting bioclimatic louvred roof structure

Aerolux is an innovative bioclimatic pergola system with full-automatic tilting / retractable aluminum louvres.



Description:

Aerolux is an innovated bioclimatic pergola system with full-automatic tilting / retractable aluminum louvres and provides excellent protection from the sun, rain all the while providing beneficial ventilation.

Aerolux bioclimatic pergola system is a modern choice that adds value to outdoor living areas, it brightens the look of home, restaurant, hotel or cafes with a touch of luxury.

The system is designed to be adapted any kind of outdoor living areas and provides exceptional quality of life in the open air with a high degree of visual and thermal comfort.

The louvres in dimensions 180x40 mm are made from a special aluminum alloy which ensures exceptional strength.

They form a flat and smooth ceiling and drain the rainwater to the discrete gutter in fully closed position.

The construction of the system with 160x160 mm post allows a high degree of resistance to strong winds and wide span between support columns.

Possibility of installation as self standing makes this pergola a sustainable solution for terraces, patios, balconies, pool houses, hot tubs and outdoor kitchens.

Several modules can be linked to each other and even larger patio roof can be created by coupling multiple modules lengthwise.