ULTRAWOOD is an innovative new generation exterior cladding product made from highly-durable marine-grade aluminium and factory pre-finished using the latest matt-effect technology in 38 realistic timber colours. Deemed-to-satisfy non-combustible in accordance with the BCA/NCC, it has been fully tested in Australia by CSIRO achieving excellent results to AS 1530.1 and AS 1530.3.

Eco-friendly, low maintenance and incredibly durable, ULTRAWOOD is ideal for type A and B construction projects such as high-rise apartments and bushfire rated areas which require non-combustible cladding.