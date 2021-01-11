Logo
ULTRAWOOD: Non-combustible timber cladding & battens

Last Updated on 11 Jan 2021

ULTRAWOOD is an innovative new generation exterior cladding product made from highly-durable marine-grade aluminium and factory pre-finished using the latest matt-effect technology in 38 realistic timber colours.

Overview
Description

ULTRAWOOD is an innovative new generation exterior cladding product made from highly-durable marine-grade aluminium and factory pre-finished using the latest matt-effect technology in 38 realistic timber colours. Deemed-to-satisfy non-combustible in accordance with the BCA/NCC, it has been fully tested in Australia by CSIRO achieving excellent results to AS 1530.1 and AS 1530.3.

Eco-friendly, low maintenance and incredibly durable, ULTRAWOOD is ideal for type A and B construction projects such as high-rise apartments and bushfire rated areas which require non-combustible cladding.

ULTRAWOOD Product Brochure

1.10 MB

Display AddressSilverwater, NSW

5 Millennium Court

1300 945 123
Display AddressDocklands, VIC

Level 1, 850 Collins Street

1300 945 123
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

16 Ashby Close

1300 945 123
