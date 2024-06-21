Logo
Panasonic Ultra Slim Ducted Air Conditioning
Ultra slim ducted air conditioning

The UD3 Series, Ultra Slim Ducted, is slim, discrete, and perfectly suited to bulkhead installations. With a height of just 200mm, the Panasonic Ultra Slim Ducted unit is the perfect solution to any application where space is limited. In an increasingly energy conscious world, Panasonic strives to create air conditioners with class leading energy efficiency.

The UD3 Series, Ultra Slim Ducted, is slim, discrete, and perfectly suited to bulkhead installations.

With a height of just 200mm, the Panasonic Ultra Slim Ducted unit is the perfect solution to any application where space is limited.

In an increasingly energy conscious world, Panasonic strives to create air conditioners with class leading energy efficiency. Panasonic’s Premium Inverter technology features the ability to regulate room temperature with little fluctuation, and reduce wasteful operation, resulting in increased energy savings.

Display AddressBelrose, NSW

Austlink Corporate Park 1 Garigal Rd

132 600
