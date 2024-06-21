Ultra slim ducted air conditioning
Last Updated on 21 Jun 2024
The UD3 Series, Ultra Slim Ducted, is slim, discrete, and perfectly suited to bulkhead installations. With a height of just 200mm, the Panasonic Ultra Slim Ducted unit is the perfect solution to any application where space is limited. In an increasingly energy conscious world, Panasonic strives to create air conditioners with class leading energy efficiency.
Overview
The UD3 Series, Ultra Slim Ducted, is slim, discrete, and perfectly suited to bulkhead installations.
Compact Design
With a height of just 200mm, the Panasonic Ultra Slim Ducted unit is the perfect solution to any application where space is limited.
High Energy Efficiency
In an increasingly energy conscious world, Panasonic strives to create air conditioners with class leading energy efficiency. Panasonic’s Premium Inverter technology features the ability to regulate room temperature with little fluctuation, and reduce wasteful operation, resulting in increased energy savings.