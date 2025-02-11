Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Transtage Logo
Transtage
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage Fold Place
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage Screw
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage Close-Up
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage High
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage Hero Square
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage Fold Place
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage Screw
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage Close-Up
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage High
Transtage Ultra Portable Stage Hero Square

Ultra Portable Stage

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

Featuring a truss structural frame and backed by multiple supporting bars, the Ultra stage is extremely strong and heavy-duty, capable of accommodating events of any scale. The Ultra stage comes in a larger 2.4m x 1.2m deck size, which makes the setup of your stage quicker with fewer connections required.

  • Product checkULTRA-STURDY BUILD 
  • Product checkINDOOR AND OUTDOOR USE 
  • Product checkAUSTRALIA-WIDE DELIVERY 
  • Product checkHEIGHT ADJUSTABLE 
  • Product check10-YEAR STRUCTURAL WARRANTY
Overview
Description

The Ultra Stage by Transtage is a premier portable staging system engineered to meet the needs of both large-scale productions and intimate events. Its robust aluminium frame features a unique truss design, ensuring exceptional strength and stability. With an impressive load capacity of up to 1,000 kg, the Ultra Stage is ideal for concerts, corporate events, school performances, and community functions.

Spacious & Efficient Design - One of the standout features of the Ultra Stage is its larger deck size, measuring 2.4m x 1.2m. This expansive surface allows for quicker setups with fewer connections, making it more efficient than smaller deck configurations. The non-slip Duraflex surface enhances performer safety, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Adjustable & Stable Leg System - Designed for versatility, the Ultra Stage is equipped with telescopic legs, allowing precise height adjustments to suit different event requirements. The micro-adjustable feet provide an additional 50mm of fine-tuning, ensuring a level and stable platform, even on uneven surfaces.

Comprehensive Accessories for Enhanced Functionality

Transtage offers a range of accessories to complement the Ultra Stage, including:

  • Adjustable steps to match varying stage heights

  • Heavy-duty steel guardrails for added safety

  • Elegant black velvet stage skirts with Velcro fastening for a professional finish

  • Transportation trolleys and storage cases for easy mobility and organisation

  • Built for Durability & Long-Term Performance

Constructed from high-quality materials, the Ultra Stage is built to withstand frequent use and harsh environmental conditions. With a 10-year structural warranty, Transtage guarantees long-term reliability and peace of mind.

Whether you need a durable, user-friendly, and adaptable staging solution for entertainment, business, or educational events, the Ultra Stage delivers. Contact us today for a free quote!

Specifications

Last Updated on 11 Feb 2025

  • Deck sizes: 2.4m x 1.2m, 1.2m x 1.2m, or custom-made
  • Heights: Adjustable from 20 cm to 120 cm, based on your choice
  • Accessories: Steps, skirts, guardrails, transportation tools, and ramps
Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Portable Stage Comparison Chart

232.49 KB

Download
Contact
Office AddressCastle Hill, NSW

Head Office 8 / 8 Gladstone Road

1300 712 066
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap