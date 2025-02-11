Ultra Portable Stage

The Ultra Stage by Transtage is a premier portable staging system engineered to meet the needs of both large-scale productions and intimate events. Its robust aluminium frame features a unique truss design, ensuring exceptional strength and stability. With an impressive load capacity of up to 1,000 kg, the Ultra Stage is ideal for concerts, corporate events, school performances, and community functions.

Spacious & Efficient Design - One of the standout features of the Ultra Stage is its larger deck size, measuring 2.4m x 1.2m. This expansive surface allows for quicker setups with fewer connections, making it more efficient than smaller deck configurations. The non-slip Duraflex surface enhances performer safety, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

Adjustable & Stable Leg System - Designed for versatility, the Ultra Stage is equipped with telescopic legs, allowing precise height adjustments to suit different event requirements. The micro-adjustable feet provide an additional 50mm of fine-tuning, ensuring a level and stable platform, even on uneven surfaces.

Comprehensive Accessories for Enhanced Functionality

Transtage offers a range of accessories to complement the Ultra Stage, including:

Adjustable steps to match varying stage heights

Heavy-duty steel guardrails for added safety

Elegant black velvet stage skirts with Velcro fastening for a professional finish

Transportation trolleys and storage cases for easy mobility and organisation

Built for Durability & Long-Term Performance

Constructed from high-quality materials, the Ultra Stage is built to withstand frequent use and harsh environmental conditions. With a 10-year structural warranty, Transtage guarantees long-term reliability and peace of mind.

Whether you need a durable, user-friendly, and adaptable staging solution for entertainment, business, or educational events, the Ultra Stage delivers. Contact us today for a free quote!