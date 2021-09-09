ScreenTech engineered the Tuffmesh range to withstand all Australian conditions and potential environmental stressors. The mesh remains firmly in place even in the most challenging circumstances.

Our Tuffmesh is a premium commercial grade mesh. It is a thicker, more robust mesh designed to withstand large loads such as heavier branches and vermin or possum attacks. ScreenTech believes our Tuffmesh Emberguard is the best gutter guard in Australia for Australian homes.

Tuffmesh Emberguard is Australia’s toughest gutter protection product and is ideal for fine debris, possums, water tanks and areas where heavy tree debris falls.

It is the most durable gutter guard available on the market. It is ideal for Bushfire prone areas subject to heavy ember attacks and is highly recommended for new and older residential homes in BAL 29 bushfire rated areas.

Specifications:

25-year material warranty

Australian standard AS3959-1999

Suitable to BAL 29 Ember Guard

CSIRO tested flammability index of zero

Akzo Nobel D1010 powder coating

Directional holes for water penetration

1.6mm hole Aperture



Tuffmesh Aluminium Gutter Guard is available in the following Colorbond colours: