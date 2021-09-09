Logo
Tuffmesh Emberguard

Last Updated on 09 Sep 2021

Overview
Description

ScreenTech engineered the Tuffmesh range to withstand all Australian conditions and potential environmental stressors. The mesh remains firmly in place even in the most challenging circumstances.

Our Tuffmesh is a premium commercial grade mesh. It is a thicker, more robust mesh designed to withstand large loads such as heavier branches and vermin or possum attacks. ScreenTech believes our Tuffmesh Emberguard is the best gutter guard in Australia for Australian homes.

Tuffmesh Emberguard is Australia’s toughest gutter protection product and is ideal for fine debris, possums, water tanks and areas where heavy tree debris falls.

It is the most durable gutter guard available on the market. It is ideal for Bushfire prone areas subject to heavy ember attacks and is highly recommended for new and older residential homes in BAL 29 bushfire rated areas.

Specifications:

  • 25-year material warranty
  • Australian standard AS3959-1999
  • Suitable to BAL 29 Ember Guard
  • CSIRO tested flammability index of zero
  • Akzo Nobel D1010 powder coating
  • Directional holes for water penetration
  • 1.6mm hole Aperture

Tuffmesh Aluminium Gutter Guard is available in the following Colorbond colours:

  • Basalt
  • Classic Cream
  • Cottage Green
  • Dark Brown
  • Deep Ocean
  • Dune
  • Evening Haze
  • Gully
  • Ironstone
  • Jasper
  • Manor Red
  • Monument
  • Night Sky
  • Pale Eucalypt
  • Paperbark
  • Shale Grey
  • Surfmist
  • Terracotta
  • Wallaby
  • Windspray
  • Woodlands Grey
  • Zinc

Contact
Display AddressTullamarine, VIC

Factory 1, 5 Flight Drive

0393389348
