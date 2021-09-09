Tuffmesh Aluminum

The Tuffmesh range is engineered to withstand all Australian conditions and potential stressors, remaining firmly in place even in the most challenging environments.

ScreenTech introduced Tuffmesh Aluminium to Australian markets as a pioneered solution for architects. Over the last decade, there has been a significant shift in building and roofing design, increasing the use of wider gutters such as box gutters and parapets. ScreenTech created the Tuffmesh line to meet the challenge of providing the best gutter guard solution possible for today’s architecture.

The Tuffmesh line was also designed to meet sustainability and ecological goals, especially rainwater harvesting. The range included tight quality control and testing to ensure it could meet the AS4020 Australian drinking water standards and give our customers peace of mind about our product.

The Tuffmesh is a premium commercial grade mesh. It is a thicker, more robust mesh designed to withstand large loads such as heavier branches, vermin and possum attacks. Tuffmesh continues to prove itself to be the best gutter guard in Australia.

The product features an expanded aluminium with a diamond pattern and is 50% heavier to stop possums, vermin, and birds. The material also provides added strength to span wider areas.

Specifications:

20-year material warranty

Australian standard AS3959-1999

Suitable to BAL 29

CSIRO tested flammability index of zero

Akzo Nobel D1010 powder coating

Directional holes for water penetration

AS4020 Drinking Water Rated



Tuffmesh Aluminium Gutter Guard is available in the following colours: