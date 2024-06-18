tretford Custom Rugs: Handcrafted in Australia using tretford goat hair carpet
tretford carpet has clean, elegant lines and a unique construction using goat hair fibre. It is a much sought-after rug solution in commercial and residential environments. Your specific design to your dimensions, shapes and colours from the tretford colour palette, will be created with our Workmanship Warranty and guarantee of quality, along with tretford’s standard Wear Warranty.
