Gibbon Architectural
Gibbon Architectural tretford Carpet Conference Room
Gibbon Architectural tretford Carpet Outdoor
Gibbon Architectural tretford Carpet Outdoor Ansarada
Gibbon Architectural tretford Carpet Outdoor Creative Cubes
tretford Carpet: Goat hair carpets, borne of nature & sourced ethically

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2024

A unique construction using cashmere goat hair. tretford goat hair carpets have a proven track record for nearly 70 years, and has long been a trusted brand. Contract quality with a stunning colour palette & elegant clean lines, tretford has excellent appearance retention and performance.

Overview
Description

A unique construction using cashmere goat hair. tretford goat hair carpets have a proven track record for nearly 70 years, and has long been a trusted brand.

Contract quality with a stunning colour palette & elegant clean lines, tretford has excellent appearance retention and performance.

Suited to all applications :- commercial, education, residential, multi residential, as well as retail, hospitality and government.

Highest global GreenTag environmental rating

Display AddressBrendale, QLD

14 Moonbi St

07 3881 1777
