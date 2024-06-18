tretford Carpet: Goat hair carpets, borne of nature & sourced ethically
A unique construction using cashmere goat hair. tretford goat hair carpets have a proven track record for nearly 70 years, and has long been a trusted brand. Contract quality with a stunning colour palette & elegant clean lines, tretford has excellent appearance retention and performance.
Overview
Suited to all applications :- commercial, education, residential, multi residential, as well as retail, hospitality and government.
Highest global GreenTag environmental rating