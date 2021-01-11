TRAXION mineral-fibre decking is a giant leap forward in wood-alternative decking. Made in USA, it has the industry's best strength-to-weight ratio, is incredibly stable and does not absorb moisture.

The durable polymer cap stock will not stain, or fade and it provides the highest-level slip resistance when tested to Australian standards.

The patented technology creates a fiber-like structure inside the material, similar to wood, giving it unmatched strength and the lightweight boards are easy-to-handle on the job site. Quite simply, TRAXION is the best decking material on the market today.