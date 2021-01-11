Logo
TRAXION: Mineral-fibre commercial decking

Last Updated on 11 Jan 2021

Overview
Description

TRAXION mineral-fibre decking is a giant leap forward in wood-alternative decking. Made in USA, it has the industry's best strength-to-weight ratio, is incredibly stable and does not absorb moisture.

The durable polymer cap stock will not stain, or fade and it provides the highest-level slip resistance when tested to Australian standards.

The patented technology creates a fiber-like structure inside the material, similar to wood, giving it unmatched strength and the lightweight boards are easy-to-handle on the job site. Quite simply, TRAXION is the best decking material on the market today.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
TRAXION Product Brochure

1.04 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressSilverwater, NSW

5 Millennium Court

1300 945 123
Display AddressDocklands, VIC

Level 1, 850 Collins Street

1300 945 123
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

16 Ashby Close

1300 945 123
