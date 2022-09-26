Logo
Transform your workplace with the Mandura Sevens Sofa

Overview
Description

Inspired by the “number 7 boomerang”, the Sevens Sofa is the work of designer Leah Bennet, a proud descendant of WA’s Wudjari Noongar mob. Leah wanted to create a furniture piece that was holistically Indigenous from the shape, to the fabric, to the designers involved. The two patterns “Bidi” (Journey) or “Noonak” (You) are designed by fabric artist Buffie Corunna of the Noongar Nation.

Designed for casual collaboration, this sofa is available in a range of versatile configurations. The sofa aims to encourage positive and productive gatherings at work, in an education facility, or in a public space.

Key features of Mandura Sevens Sofa:

  • This piece is available upholstered in fabric with exclusive First Nations artwork.
  • Available in three configurations with or without a backrest.
  • Seats 5-6 people.
  • Two patterns offered in three colours.
  • Sofa design and fabrics exclusive to Business Interiors.
  • Australian made.

Display AddressMascot, NSW

NSW Office 163 O’Riordan Street

1300 301 110
Display AddressRichlands, QLD

QLD Office Building 4, 301 Orchard Road

1300 301 110
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

VIC Office Dockside Business Park, 111 Turner St

1300 301 110
Display AddressPerth, WA

WA Office 9 Ulm Place

1300 301 110
