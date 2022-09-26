Transform your workplace with the Mandura Sevens Sofa
Last Updated on 26 Sep 2022
Overview
Inspired by the “number 7 boomerang”, the Sevens Sofa is the work of designer Leah Bennet, a proud descendant of WA’s Wudjari Noongar mob. Leah wanted to create a furniture piece that was holistically Indigenous from the shape, to the fabric, to the designers involved. The two patterns “Bidi” (Journey) or “Noonak” (You) are designed by fabric artist Buffie Corunna of the Noongar Nation.
Designed for casual collaboration, this sofa is available in a range of versatile configurations. The sofa aims to encourage positive and productive gatherings at work, in an education facility, or in a public space.
Key features of Mandura Sevens Sofa:
- This piece is available upholstered in fabric with exclusive First Nations artwork.
- Available in three configurations with or without a backrest.
- Seats 5-6 people.
- Two patterns offered in three colours.
- Sofa design and fabrics exclusive to Business Interiors.
- Australian made.
Contact
