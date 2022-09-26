Transform your workplace with the Mandura Sevens Sofa

Inspired by the “number 7 boomerang”, the Sevens Sofa is the work of designer Leah Bennet, a proud descendant of WA’s Wudjari Noongar mob. Leah wanted to create a furniture piece that was holistically Indigenous from the shape, to the fabric, to the designers involved. The two patterns “Bidi” (Journey) or “Noonak” (You) are designed by fabric artist Buffie Corunna of the Noongar Nation.

Designed for casual collaboration, this sofa is available in a range of versatile configurations. The sofa aims to encourage positive and productive gatherings at work, in an education facility, or in a public space.

Key features of Mandura Sevens Sofa: