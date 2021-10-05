Town & Park street furniture

The goal of Stoddart’s Town and Park street furniture range is to deliver furniture solutions that are both aesthetically pleasing but can also withstand the elements they reside in.

The Town and Park street furniture range offers a range of street furniture, including benches, seats, seat and table settings, bollards, waste and recycling bins, outdoor barbeques and drink fountains. We strive for both hard wearing against rain, snow and sea salt as well as vandal resistant. Finishes in the range include marine grade cast aluminium, anodised aluminium, FSC hardwood timber.

The Town and Park street furniture range is designed, manufactured and installed by Stoddart Infrastructure’s team of experienced professionals. Custom modifications to suit customer’s specifications are available.