Engineered and solid timber flooring
Last Updated on 12 Dec 2022
For more than 20 years, Midas Timber has been supplying high-quality flooring products across the world. Engineered and solid timbers by Midas Floors are known for durability, contains low VOC and has UV lacquered suitable for commercial and residential application.
Overview
Description
Engineered and solid timber
- Durable
- Commercial and residential application
- Different thickness from 12 to 20mm
- FSC certified
- Low VOC
- UV lacquered