Engineered and solid timber flooring

Last Updated on 12 Dec 2022

For more than 20 years, Midas Timber has been supplying high-quality flooring products across the world. Engineered and solid timbers by Midas Floors are known for durability, contains low VOC and has UV lacquered suitable for commercial and residential application.

Description

Engineered and solid timber

  • Durable
  • Commercial and residential application
  • Different thickness from 12 to 20mm
  • FSC certified
  • Low VOC
  • UV lacquered

Timber Flooring

12.94 MB

Display AddressGladesville, NSW

Ground Floor 42 Buffalo Road

1300 064 327
