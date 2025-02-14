Logo
Tiered Seating Riser

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2025

Transtage’s Seating Riser offers the most convenient and secure solution for setting up temporary or semi-permanent seating projects. With no need for cumbersome tools, you can easily configure our seating riser in various setups using the same stage decks. It provides an exceptional solution for enhancing your audience’s experience quickly and economically, making it ideal for theaters, performances, schools, and beyond.

  • Product checkEASY TO ASSEMBLE 
  • Product checkCOMPACT FOR STORAGE 
  • Product checkGUARDRAIL AVAILABLE 
  • Product checkCUSTOM LENGTH & HEIGHT
  • Product checkCHAIR STOP AVAILABLE
Overview
Description

Introducing Transtage's Seating Riser—the ultimate solution for creating temporary or semi-permanent tiered seating arrangements with ease and security. Designed for versatility, this modular system is ideal for theaters, schools, performances, and various events, offering a quick and economical way to enhance the audience experience.

Key Features:

  • Easy Assembly: Our seating risers are designed for hassle-free setup without the need for cumbersome tools. The modular design allows for quick configuration, enabling you to arrange the risers in various setups using the same stage decks.
  • Compact Storage: When not in use, the seating risers can be disassembled into compact components, making them easy to store and transport. This space-saving feature is particularly beneficial for venues with limited storage capacity.
  • Customisable Configurations: With options ranging from 2 to 8 tiers and customisable lengths, our seating risers can be tailored to fit the specific needs of your venue and audience size. Additional accessories such as guardrails and chair stops are available to enhance safety and functionality.

Flexible Solutions:

Thanks to our intelligent modular design, you can easily add or remove levels to create standalone seating or expand existing arrangements. Moreover, by adjusting all legs to the same height, a tiered riser can be transformed into a platform stage, maximizing the value of your investment.

Safety and Durability:

Each platform boasts a robust weight capacity exceeding 1,000 kg, ensuring stability and safety for all users. High-impact plastic feet protect your flooring, while the sturdy construction guarantees long-lasting durability, even with frequent use.

Choose Transtage's Seating Riser for a reliable, flexible, and user-friendly seating solution. Contact us today for a free quote!

Specifications

Last Updated on 14 Feb 2025

  • Deck Sizes: 2m x 1m or 2.4m x 1.2m
  • Height: 20cm increments or custom heights
  • Accessories: Steps, guardrails, transportation tools
Contact
Office AddressCastle Hill, NSW

Head Office 8 / 8 Gladstone Road

1300 712 066
