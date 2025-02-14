Tiered Seating Riser

Introducing Transtage's Seating Riser—the ultimate solution for creating temporary or semi-permanent tiered seating arrangements with ease and security. Designed for versatility, this modular system is ideal for theaters, schools, performances, and various events, offering a quick and economical way to enhance the audience experience.

Key Features:

Easy Assembly: Our seating risers are designed for hassle-free setup without the need for cumbersome tools. The modular design allows for quick configuration, enabling you to arrange the risers in various setups using the same stage decks.

Compact Storage: When not in use, the seating risers can be disassembled into compact components, making them easy to store and transport. This space-saving feature is particularly beneficial for venues with limited storage capacity.

Customisable Configurations: With options ranging from 2 to 8 tiers and customisable lengths, our seating risers can be tailored to fit the specific needs of your venue and audience size. Additional accessories such as guardrails and chair stops are available to enhance safety and functionality.

Flexible Solutions:

Thanks to our intelligent modular design, you can easily add or remove levels to create standalone seating or expand existing arrangements. Moreover, by adjusting all legs to the same height, a tiered riser can be transformed into a platform stage, maximizing the value of your investment.

Safety and Durability:

Each platform boasts a robust weight capacity exceeding 1,000 kg, ensuring stability and safety for all users. High-impact plastic feet protect your flooring, while the sturdy construction guarantees long-lasting durability, even with frequent use.

Choose Transtage's Seating Riser for a reliable, flexible, and user-friendly seating solution. Contact us today for a free quote!