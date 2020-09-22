Tiered seating
Last Updated on 22 Sep 2020
Available in either the QUATTRO or the PILOT, our Tiered Seating is perfect for all Portable and Permanent Tiered Seating requirements. With a variety of applications, uses and configurations – your requirements can be filled. We’ve taken the unique design elements of our hugely successful portable staging systems and modified them to create versatile alternatives.
Overview
Available in either the QUATTRO or the PILOT, our Tiered Seating is perfect for all Portable and Permanent Tiered Seating requirements. With a variety of applications, uses and configurations – your requirements can be filled. We’ve taken the unique design elements of our hugely successful portable staging systems and modified them to create versatile alternatives.
Tiered stage, choir riser and seating configurations allow for an impressive multi-level floor system to suit elevated seating, performance and choral options. Our modular podium systems adapt easily from single to multi-level by changing the leg lengths in the corner castings. The unique Klemm-fix connector joins each level securely, and leg clamps secure the multiple levels to one other. We can design a tiered stage to suit your requirements, and as the entire system is free standing, it will accommodate unusual wall shapes and obstacles.
QUATTRO:
- Marine grade carpet or wood stain finish, with a variety of colours available for each.
- Standard podium size is 2000x1000mm.
- 10-year warranty.
- Customisable options available.
PILOT:
- Timber stain finish, in a variety of colours.
- 2-year warranty.
- Economical choice.
- Standard podium size is 2400x500mm.
- Customisable options available.
Downloads
Custom Stages Brochure
177.75 KB
Permanent Staging Systems Brochure
239.93 KB
PILOT Assembly Brochure
2.56 MB
PILOT Brochure
184.43 KB
QUATTRO Brochure
255.22 KB
Select Concepts Handbook Aug 2022
3.81 MB
Select Staging Concepts Adjustable Height Legs
578.67 KB
Select Staging Concepts Carpet and Timber Colours flyer
4.09 MB
Stage Curtain Brochure
199.92 KB
Stage Fright
768.63 KB
Step Units Brochure
142.81 KB
Storage Trolley Kit flyer Aug 2020
394.79 KB
Tiered Staging Brochure
377.75 KB