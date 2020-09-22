Available in either the QUATTRO or the PILOT, our Tiered Seating is perfect for all Portable and Permanent Tiered Seating requirements. With a variety of applications, uses and configurations – your requirements can be filled. We’ve taken the unique design elements of our hugely successful portable staging systems and modified them to create versatile alternatives.

Tiered stage, choir riser and seating configurations allow for an impressive multi-level floor system to suit elevated seating, performance and choral options. Our modular podium systems adapt easily from single to multi-level by changing the leg lengths in the corner castings. The unique Klemm-fix connector joins each level securely, and leg clamps secure the multiple levels to one other. We can design a tiered stage to suit your requirements, and as the entire system is free standing, it will accommodate unusual wall shapes and obstacles.

QUATTRO:

Marine grade carpet or wood stain finish, with a variety of colours available for each.

Standard podium size is 2000x1000mm.

10-year warranty.

Customisable options available.

PILOT: