Thinking Works: Okidoki + Table and Bench

Okidoki by Thinking Works could be brightening the office one day, then bringing its casual cool to your home the next. In any environment, its cheeky personality is always on display.

Get creative with solid timber legs in a choice of styles, including White Ash, Walnut and White or Black Woodgrain. Set against the powdercoat colours of Okidoki’s steel and aluminium framework, the decision to complement or contrast is all yours.

And in true laidback style, Okidoki provides plenty of flexibility in its shapes and finishes, with a sleek rounded design theme and choice of timber or glass top.