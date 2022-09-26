Logo
Okidoki Table and Benches
Thinking Works: Okidoki + Table and Bench

Last Updated on 26 Sep 2022

Okidoki by Thinking Works could be brightening the office one day, then bringing its casual cool to your home the next. In any environment, its cheeky personality is always on display.

Get creative with solid timber legs in a choice of styles, including White Ash, Walnut and White or Black Woodgrain. Set against the powdercoat colours of Okidoki’s steel and aluminium framework, the decision to complement or contrast is all yours.

And in true laidback style, Okidoki provides plenty of flexibility in its shapes and finishes, with a sleek rounded design theme and choice of timber or glass top.

Display AddressMascot, NSW

NSW Office 163 O’Riordan Street

1300 301 110
Display AddressRichlands, QLD

QLD Office Building 4, 301 Orchard Road

1300 301 110
Display AddressPort Melbourne, VIC

VIC Office Dockside Business Park, 111 Turner St

1300 301 110
Display AddressPerth, WA

WA Office 9 Ulm Place

1300 301 110
