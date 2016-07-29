The Rockcote Thermal Dry Zone System is a lightweight, weatherproof external wall system that provides moisture management, insulation, impact resistance and aesthetic finishing in one system.

This exterior cladding system features a ventilated cavity that effectively manages moisture from the inside and the outside, reducing the long-term health impacts of moisture in the home, and protecting your investment from unwanted water ingress.

A ventilated cavity between the building frame and the insulation helps to dissipate any moisture that enters the walls from the inside (through humidity, condensation etc.), keeping the inside of the building dry.

From the outside, a quality rendered system forms a raincoat over the building, preventing water ingress. Any water that does enter is effectively channelled outside, preventing dampness and damage.

The insulative properties of the system:

Reduce energy consumption

Deliver more consistent indoor air temperatures

A comfortable home with less reliance on artificial heating and cooling

The Thermal Dry Zone System is finished with Rockcote’s high performance render system finish: Sandcote for a natural, sand textured finish or Flexitex over coated with Rockcote Armour for a more contemporary low sheen look.

The system is ideal for architecturally designed homes; character controlled areas; contemporary designs where different finish styles are sought and difficult to access locations where brick can be cumbersome allowing for a smooth, rendered finish without the brick.

The Rockcote Thermal Dry Zone System is accompanied by a watertight guarantee against leaking.