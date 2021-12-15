When starting to work on an engineered-timber project we’re often requested what kind of process will be followed to bring the design status of the building or structure to construction drawings, who will be involved, what specific staff roles are needed and how long it will take.

In order to put clarity to the involvement that Theca Timber provides and expects from all parties, we’ve developed a document that goes out to Developers interested in understanding why a Timber Specialist such as Theca Timber is needed to efficiently progress a job from the beginning, to Architects looking to evaluate at what level of accuracy should a design be implemented to achieve cost optimization, to Engineering Practices looking to partner with a dedicated timber expert for the development of an out-of-the-box concept, or Builders looking to estimate a job right from the beginning and understand possible value-engineering. Glued laminated timber, or glulam, and Cross-Laminated Timber, or CLT, definitely need a specialistic approach.