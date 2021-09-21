Our most popular grate, the Slimline Tile Insert, is now thinner than ever! With its impressive looks and versatility, tilers can add their artistic flair and have the grate as an element that contributes to the overall aesthetic. The new low profile makes it the ideal product for project with height restrictions and renovations.

Features and benefits:

Thinnest tile insert in the world.

The ideal grate to give your project a luxury finish.

Takes tiles up to 10mm thick.

Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and interchange with other grate styles.

Available in two colours: silk silver and midnight black, both fully UV stable to withstand the harsh Australian sun.

Perfect to use with large-format tiles as they are becoming increasingly popular.

At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.