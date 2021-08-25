Featuring multi-patented designs and best-in-class safety features, the Powerfoil range delivers industry-leading airflow coverage thanks to the aluminium aerofoil system, superior drive and Grade 8 hardware.

The Powerfoil range was engineered using quality materials and finishes intended to withstand the test of time. Tested at our LEED Gold-Certified Research and Development facility in Lexington, Kentucky, The Powerfoil fans were purpose-built to endure demanding conditions and verify their structural integrity through extensive testing, keeping your client’s safety central to every aspect of our products’ performance.