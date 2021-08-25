Logo
The Powerfoil Range

Last Updated on 25 Aug 2021

Featuring multi-patented designs and best-in-class safety features, the Powerfoil range delivers industry-leading airflow coverage thanks to the aluminium aerofoil system, superior drive and Grade 8 hardware.

Overview
Description

Featuring multi-patented designs and best-in-class safety features, the Powerfoil range delivers industry-leading airflow coverage thanks to the aluminium aerofoil system, superior drive and Grade 8 hardware.

The Powerfoil range was engineered using quality materials and finishes intended to withstand the test of time. Tested at our LEED Gold-Certified Research and Development facility in Lexington, Kentucky, The Powerfoil fans were purpose-built to endure demanding conditions and verify their structural integrity through extensive testing, keeping your client’s safety central to every aspect of our products’ performance.

  • Anodized Aerofoils with Winglets
  • Extensive, industry-leading redundant safety features
  • Easy integration into building automation systems
  • NitroSeal Drive gearbox and direct-drive motor for quiet, maintenance-free operation
  • Size Range from 2.4m - 7.3m

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
AU SpecLab Sheet

609.32 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
BAF Infographic Buyers Guide

154.79 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Big Ass Fans 2020 Catalog

41.85 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Big Ass Fans Architect Lookbook

16.00 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Energy Efficiency Brochure

14.13 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sustainable Design CPD Brochure

189.03 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressTingalpa, QLD

Unit 22, 1029 Manly Road

(07) 3292 0107 / 04
