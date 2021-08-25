The Powerfoil Range
Last Updated on 25 Aug 2021
Featuring multi-patented designs and best-in-class safety features, the Powerfoil range delivers industry-leading airflow coverage thanks to the aluminium aerofoil system, superior drive and Grade 8 hardware.
Overview
The Powerfoil range was engineered using quality materials and finishes intended to withstand the test of time. Tested at our LEED Gold-Certified Research and Development facility in Lexington, Kentucky, The Powerfoil fans were purpose-built to endure demanding conditions and verify their structural integrity through extensive testing, keeping your client’s safety central to every aspect of our products’ performance.
- Anodized Aerofoils with Winglets
- Extensive, industry-leading redundant safety features
- Easy integration into building automation systems
- NitroSeal Drive gearbox and direct-drive motor for quiet, maintenance-free operation
- Size Range from 2.4m - 7.3m
