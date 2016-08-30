The New Bosch OptiFlow: Connectivity, patented technology, and stunning industrial design

The Bosch OptiFlow with Bluetooth is gas-powered, 6 star continuous flow hot water system which comes in 16L, 20L and 26L varieties.

Bosch’s OptiFlow combustion management system utilises a patented algorithm to modulate the appliance gas valve and fan speed to ensure optimum combustion. The gas-to-air ratio is constantly monitored and adjusted, allowing it to intelligently and continuously adapt to changing environmental conditions, ensuring optimum efficiency in all conditions over the lifetime of the appliance.

A new patented Bosch technology known as “Easy Minimum” allows the OptiFlow hot water system to operate where the incoming water temperature is high and only a small temperature rise is needed, extending the operating range of continuous flow water heater technology. This new technology also allows for seamless operation with highly efficient modern tapware and delivers a stable hot water temperature for ultimate user comfort.

The OptiFlow is set apart from conventional continuous flow hot water systems by its connectivity. The Bosch ProWater App allows plumbers to measure performance and get diagnostic codes in real time via near-field Bluetooth communication. It enables trouble-shooting during set-up or servicing, and suggests solutions for easy adjustments. This ultimately means less installation and servicing time. The Bosch Water App for consumers lets the user adjust the temperature, track energy and water usage, and keep an eye on costs. So the end user’s smartphone can function as a substitute thermostat. Both the Bosh Water and Bosch ProWater Apps are available on Android and iOS.

Features & Benefits

OptiFlow combustion management system

Easy minimum technology

Bluetooth enabled appliance

Compatible with the Bosch Water and Bosch ProWater Apps

6 star efficiency

Compact, lightweight

Solar compatible water heater

Electronically controlled modulation

Up to three controllers can be installed in addition to the Bluetooth controller

50°C compliant models available

Three years parts and labour warranty

12 year heat exchanger warranty (part only)

Bosch is bringing hot water into the Internet of Things with the Bosch Optiflow with Bluetooth.