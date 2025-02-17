The AluShade™ SolarPort is a cutting-edge solution designed to meet the growing demand for solar energy while offering practical shelter for vehicles. As Australia’s only fully patented and engineer certified aluminium carport system, it stands out for its innovation and structural integrity. The AluShade™ SolarPort is perfect for properties that need to maximise solar panel installation space without compromising on aesthetics or functionality.

STC subsidy applicable

3 option cut-to-size kit form

Fast and flexible install

Quality aluminium

Flush EV charger

Connectable into housing network

15 Year Panel Warranty

National Australian Built Environment Rating System compliance

Australian Designed and Certified