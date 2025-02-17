Logo
The AluShade™ SolarPort

Last Updated on 17 Feb 2025

The AluShade™ SolarPort is a cutting-edge solution designed to meet the growing demand for solar energy while offering practical shelter for vehicles. As Australia's only fully patented and engineer certified aluminium carport system, it stands out for its innovation and structural integrity.

  • Product checkFast and flexible install
  • Product checkQuality aluminium
  • Product checkFlush EV charger
Overview
Description

The AluShade™ SolarPort is a cutting-edge solution designed to meet the growing demand for solar energy while offering practical shelter for vehicles. As Australia’s only fully patented and engineer certified aluminium carport system, it stands out for its innovation and structural integrity. The AluShade™ SolarPort is perfect for properties that need to maximise solar panel installation space without compromising on aesthetics or functionality.

  • STC subsidy applicable
  • 3 option cut-to-size kit form
  • Fast and flexible install
  • Quality aluminium
  • Flush EV charger
  • Connectable into housing network
  • 15 Year Panel Warranty
  • National Australian Built Environment Rating System compliance
  • Australian Designed and Certified

DrawingBrochure
AluShade™ Solar Carport

4.78 MB

Download
Eastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

0492 857 015
