Test & Tag Electrical Instruments

Comply with Australian standards of workplace safety with Emona’s range of Test and Tag solutions for both in-house testing and service providers. Carry out testing and verification of electrical installations with Emona’s range of multifunction electrical testers.

Emona’s Electrical solutions cover the requirements of AS/NZS3760 for testing and tagging , as well as AS/NZS3017 and AS/NZS3000 for electrical installations testing:

Seaward Portable Appliance Testers (PAT) for the safety testing of portable appliances and electrical equipment. Manual and logging systems with download to management software.

Test tag printing solutions to reduce time consuming handwritten test tags and improve testing accountability.

Metrel Multifunction Installation Testers for electrical installation verification and faultfinding. Test results are logged and downloaded to software for record keeping.

High volume RCD testing solutions with bar code scanner input of RCD asset IDs and logging of RCD push-button tests



As Australia’s trusted professional electrical testing solutions provider, Emona understands electrical testing, verification and faultfinding. This is why we only supply globally trusted and highly recognised manufactures, including; Seaward, Protag and Metrel.

Get industry-leading test & tag and electrical installations testing instruments at Emona Instruments.