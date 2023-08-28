TELKEE Key Tags: Essential, efficient, & customisable

In the realm of key management, a key's identifier is as crucial as the key itself. TELKEE, a pioneer in this space, presents an extensive collection of key tags to simplify your key organisation. Be it plain plastic key tags, custom key tags, or numbered key tags, our diverse offerings cater to every need.

Numbered Key Tags: Designed for ease and precision, our numbered plastic key tags are a favorite among property managers, locker systems, schools, and government organizations. Available in blue, red, yellow and green, they're pre-numbered in packs of 50, starting from #1-50 and extending up to #951-1000 in blue. It's worth noting that not all colors are available across the entire range so check out our range of pre-numbered key tags.

Custom Key Tags: Boost your brand visibility with our custom-branded plastic key tags. Our most popular size is 24 x 64mm, but also come 40 x 65mm, and a 40mm circle, these tags are tailored to represent your brand. Real estate and property managemetn businesses especially find immense value, imprinting these tags with their logos and details. An added bonus? Custom sequential numbering at no extra cost, and vivid CMYK color printing on both sides for a professional finish.

Plastic Key Tags: For those looking for straightforward identification, our blank key tags come in several vibrant colors and a split ring as well. They can be written on with a permanent marker or 33-up stickers fit nicely on them for a more professional solution. Simple, yet efficient.

Whether you need custom branding and messages or just standard numbered key tags,

you can trust TELKEE to keep your keys safe!