TELKEE Key Cabinets: Quality key management systems and commercial key safes

TELKEE has been Australia’s leader in key management for over 70 years. TELKEE, based out of their factory in Sydney, offers a comprehensive range of commercial grade key cabinets designed to last. From compact key safes capable of holding 35 sets of keys to larger cabinets and banks of key cabinets designed for thousands of bunches of keys, our product range guarantees a fit for every requirement.

Why TELKEE's Key Cabinets Stand Out:

Durability: Constructed from robust steel, every TELKEE key cabinet promises longevity. It’s further complemented by an anti-scratch powder coat finish in signature hammertone grey.

Security: With a standard safety cam lock and two accompanying keys, the security of our key safes is paramount. For added protection, opt for features like a mechanical keypad and a slam latch door.

Made in Australia: Manufactured right here in Sydney, we're proud to present key cabinets that are genuinely Australian-made. Our commitment to quality is mirrored in our 5-year manufacturer’s warranty on cabinets and 1-year warranty on locks.

Flexible: Every key cabinet from Telkee is more than just storage. They are full-fledged key management systems, replete with numbered key tags and accessories, ensuring you meet your duty of care and keep your keys secure.

Choosing the Right Key Cabinet:

Different industries have varied key storage needs. For instance, property management may grapple with storing bulky bunches for rental properties while hospitals and government clients prefer a densely packed single key per hook. Telkee’s all steel cabinets are flexible and modular and can be adapted on the fly for different needs. Other use cases like mining and car yards with bulky keys use our vehicle key cabinet solutions. and higher value items need multiple locking points and fewer key per panel. With Telkee's flexible solutions, businesses can customize key storage as per their unique requirements.

Why TELKEE?

Experience: We have been leading the industry in Australia for over 70 years. We've consistently upheld product excellence, ensuring our broad client base receives nothing but the best.

Guarantees: We stand by our products. From a risk-free money-back guarantee to our robust warranties, our customer-centric approach is evident.

Seamless Purchase Experience: Security extends to our online payment gateway, safeguarding transactions made via major credit cards or PayPal.

Prompt Shipping: Locally made and Australia-wide shipping, your key cabinet will be in stock and ready to deliver from out Sydney warehouse quickly and cost-effectively.

You can trust TELKEE to keep your keys safe!