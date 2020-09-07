Logo
Phoenix Teel Wall Mixer Set and Shower Wall Mixer Residential Bathroom Interior
Teel Basin Mixer Chrome
Teel Sink Mixer Squareline Chrome
Teel Wall Basin Outlet Black
Teel Wall Mixer Set Chrome

Teel: Conveying sophistication through balance and symmetry

Last Updated on 07 Sep 2020

Fine, slender and elegant, our Teel design comprises a collection of mixer taps, shower mixers and outlets. Unique in design, the range was conceived by exploring how two shapes organically flow together. Today, it is about proportion, form and balance, standing the test of time.

Fine, slender and elegant, our Teel design comprises a collection of mixer taps, shower mixers and outlets. Unique in design, the range was conceived by exploring how two shapes organically flow together. Today, it is about proportion, form and balance, standing the test of time. With its timeless qualities, Teel easily integrates into many bathrooms and kitchens, and is available in four trending finishes – chrome, brushed nickel, gun metal and matte black – which make the collection versatile for a wide range of kitchen and bathroom interiors.

Teel, like all of Phoenix’s products, is manufactured to a high quality. Precision and durability are no exception when it comes to this collection. Phoenix offers a 15 year warranty period on the cartridge, 7 years on product, parts and finish, and 1 year on labour for the entire Teel collection.

Contact
Display AddressBayswater, VIC

926 Mountain Highway

03 9780 4200
