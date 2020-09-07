Teel: Conveying sophistication through balance and symmetry

Fine, slender and elegant, our Teel design comprises a collection of mixer taps, shower mixers and outlets. Unique in design, the range was conceived by exploring how two shapes organically flow together. Today, it is about proportion, form and balance, standing the test of time. With its timeless qualities, Teel easily integrates into many bathrooms and kitchens, and is available in four trending finishes – chrome, brushed nickel, gun metal and matte black – which make the collection versatile for a wide range of kitchen and bathroom interiors.

Teel, like all of Phoenix’s products, is manufactured to a high quality. Precision and durability are no exception when it comes to this collection. Phoenix offers a 15 year warranty period on the cartridge, 7 years on product, parts and finish, and 1 year on labour for the entire Teel collection.