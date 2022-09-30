Technika Upright Cookers

The ultimate statement in the kitchen. A Technika upright cooker provides the capacity, cooking capability and style all wrapped up in the one appliance. Available in a number of finishes, sizes and fuel types, Technika has an upright cooker for every build.

Choice of Fuel

A choice between fuels provides an option for every home. Technika dual fuel models feature a gas cooktop with electric oven. The all electric models provide a precision cooking experience with a ceramic cooktop and electric oven.

Twin Circulating Fans

This feature allows a greater volume of heat and air to be distributed around the oven, allowing faster heat up times and more even heat distribution. This ultimately means better cooking results - especially when baking.

Triple Glazed Door

Three layers of glass keeps heat in so your food cooks quickly and efficiently. Triple glazing also limits the amount of heat that can escape, so the door remains cooler to touch. This is a handy safety feature for little fingers.

Large Viewing Window

Easily check the progress of your meal without having to open the door and let hot air escape.

Storage Compartment

Store extra cookware in the storage compartment to free up space in other areas of your kitchen.

Easy to Clean

Removable doors, side racks and easy clean interiors allow food particles to be easily wiped away