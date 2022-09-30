Our new Technika Built-in ovens are packed with features in a sleek and stylish design. Available both in 60cm and 90cm options this range of built in ovens is designed to suit any build and deliver ultimate cooking performance.

Built-In Airfry: TGPO611ABK, TO615AFBX

Discover the convenience and health benefits of in-built AirFry technology, available on the Technika 60cm TGPO611ABK and TO615AFBX built-in ovens. With the included AirFry basket and dedicated AirFry function you’ll be serving up crispier, healthier meals for the whole family. Not to mention getting rid of the bulky benchtop air-dryer.

Huge 85L Oven Capacity

Sleek Black Glass and Dark Stainless Finish

Removeable Triple Glazed Soft Close Door

Telescopic Rails



Pyrolytic Cleaning: TGPO611ABK

Hate the clean up after cooking? The TGPO611ABK Pyrolytic oven cleans itself with no effort or harmful chemicals. Pyrolytic cleaning turns food residue and spills into ash that can be easily wiped away. Coupled with a stunning black and dark stainless steel finish, 10 functions and AirFry, this oven is the complete package.

Side Opening Ovens: TSO605TX-R, TSO605TX-L

A stylish black oven with dark stainless steel trim, easy-to-use knob controls and a convenient side opening door. The biggest advantage of this oven is it avoids the need to reach over the oven door to access the cavity, perfect for installation in a wall or above benchtop. Available in both left and right configurations.