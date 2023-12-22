Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Gerflor
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Gerflor Taralay Premium Almerim
Gerflor Taralay Premium Amazonas
Gerflor Taralay Premium Bacabal
Gerflor Taralay Premium Boa Vista
Gerflor Taralay Premium Ceara
Gerflor Taralay Premium Copacabana
Gerflor Taralay Premium Hero Image
Gerflor Taralay Premium Marceio
Gerflor Taralay Premium Paraiba
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poecy Idylle
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Ballade
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Ellipse
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Ode
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Refrain
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Rime
Gerflor Taralay Premium Recife
Gerflor Taralay Premium Sao Luis
Gerflor Taralay Premium Almerim
Gerflor Taralay Premium Amazonas
Gerflor Taralay Premium Bacabal
Gerflor Taralay Premium Boa Vista
Gerflor Taralay Premium Ceara
Gerflor Taralay Premium Copacabana
Gerflor Taralay Premium Hero Image
Gerflor Taralay Premium Marceio
Gerflor Taralay Premium Paraiba
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poecy Idylle
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Ballade
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Ellipse
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Ode
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Refrain
Gerflor Taralay Premium Poesy Rime
Gerflor Taralay Premium Recife
Gerflor Taralay Premium Sao Luis

Taralay® Premium: Pure PVC heterogeneous floor covering

Last Updated on 22 Dec 2023

Taralay Premium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a greater than 1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas. Equipped with Evercare™ UV laser surface treatment is resistant to iodine, alcohol, Betadine, eosin and hard chemical stains.

Overview
Description

Taralay Premium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a >1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas.

Equipped with Evercare™ UV laser surface treatment is resistant to iodine, alcohol, Betadine, eosin and hard chemical stains.

Some of the benefits are:

  • Easy rolling of heavy loads.
  • Indentation resistance thanks to its double fibreglass grid backing.
  • It is Global GreenTag Level A certified
  • Made from up to 52% recycled content in average.
  • 100% recyclable

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
SPM Interactive Brochure Specialists In Healthcare Solutions

5.36 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressHawthorn, VIC

17 Cato Street

1800 060 785
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap