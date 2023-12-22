Taralay® Premium: Pure PVC heterogeneous floor covering
Taralay Premium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a greater than 1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas. Equipped with Evercare™ UV laser surface treatment is resistant to iodine, alcohol, Betadine, eosin and hard chemical stains.
Overview
Description
Taralay Premium is a heterogeneous floor covering with a >1mm thickness wear layer ideal for high-traffic areas.
Equipped with Evercare™ UV laser surface treatment is resistant to iodine, alcohol, Betadine, eosin and hard chemical stains.
Some of the benefits are:
- Easy rolling of heavy loads.
- Indentation resistance thanks to its double fibreglass grid backing.
- It is Global GreenTag Level A certified
- Made from up to 52% recycled content in average.
- 100% recyclable