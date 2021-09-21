CME specialise in tactile indicators, also known as Hazard Tactile Indicators, to alert pedestrians that may be visually-impaired or blind and need these tactiles to alert them of any danger. They’re used in train stations, high traffic areas, pedestrian crossings, and many more places where people need to be aware of hazards around them.

Our tactile indicators provide easy installation and application on any stair or ground surface and are designed with safety and quality in mind.

With the Australian and New Zealand Standards (AS/NZS) 1428.4.1:2009 – Design for Access & Mobility as our pinnacle, CME Tactile has designed and formulated an Australian made and manufactured TGSI Access Tile range to support our customers & to be safety compliant with the:

National Construction Code (NCC)

Australian Government - Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport 2002

Australian Human Rights Commission - Disability Discrimination Guidelines



Using a highly advanced polymer and chemical composition inSheet Moulding Compound (SMC), developed in Australia for Australian Conditions, our Surface Applied Warning & Directional tactile indicators guarantee: