Composite Materials Engineering
Last Updated on 21 Sep 2021

Drawing on 50 years of local manufacturing experience, Composition Materials Engineering proudly introduces CME Tactile to the Australian market.

CME specialise in tactile indicators, also known as Hazard Tactile Indicators, to alert pedestrians that may be visually-impaired or blind and need these tactiles to alert them of any danger. They’re used in train stations, high traffic areas, pedestrian crossings, and many more places where people need to be aware of hazards around them.

Our tactile indicators provide easy installation and application on any stair or ground surface and are designed with safety and quality in mind.

With the Australian and New Zealand Standards (AS/NZS) 1428.4.1:2009 – Design for Access & Mobility as our pinnacle, CME Tactile has designed and formulated an Australian made and manufactured TGSI Access Tile range to support our customers & to be safety compliant with the:

  • National Construction Code (NCC)
  • Australian Government - Disability Standards for Accessible Public Transport 2002
  • Australian Human Rights Commission - Disability Discrimination Guidelines

Using a highly advanced polymer and chemical composition inSheet Moulding Compound (SMC), developed in Australia for Australian Conditions, our Surface Applied Warning & Directional tactile indicators guarantee:

  • Durability under all environmental and pedestrian conditions
  • UV Stabilised tactiles for longer lasting luminance contrast
  • No more lifting, cracking or peeling
  • Lightweight & easy to install

Victoria, VIC

37 Hosie Street Bayswater

03 8720 7600
