SynSisal®: Sisal without limits

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2024

SynSisal® is the most exciting new development in sisal-style products – now with a heavy contract-grade flatwoven constructions. It is a high quality carpet that can be used in environments like hotels, offices and retail – and also beautiful enough to use in your own home!

Description

  • Contract-grade strength
  • Made with ECONYL® 100% regenerated nylon
  • Soft underfoot
  • Rated for high-end hospitality & commercial environments
  • Easy to clean durability – solution-dyed nylon
  • Design versatility

Display AddressBrendale, QLD

14 Moonbi St

07 3881 1777
