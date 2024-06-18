Logo
SynSisal® Rugs: Goes where natural sisal can't

Last Updated on 18 Jun 2024

SynSisal® is the most exciting new development in sisal-style products – now with a heavy contract-grade flatwoven constructions. It is a high quality carpet that can be used in environments like hotels, offices and retail – and also beautiful enough to use in your own home!

Overview
Description

SynSisal® is the most exciting new development in sisal-style products – now with a heavy contract-grade flatwoven constructions. It is a high quality carpet that can be used in environments like hotels, offices and retail – and also beautiful enough to use in your own home!

  • Contract-grade strength
  • Made with ECONYL® 100% regenerated nylon
  • Soft underfoot
  • Rated for high-end hospitality & commercial environments
  • Easy to clean durability – solution-dyed nylon
  • Design versatility

Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

14 Moonbi St

07 3881 1777
