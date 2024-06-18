SynSisal® Rugs: Goes where natural sisal can't
Last Updated on 18 Jun 2024
SynSisal® is the most exciting new development in sisal-style products – now with a heavy contract-grade flatwoven constructions. It is a high quality carpet that can be used in environments like hotels, offices and retail – and also beautiful enough to use in your own home!
Overview
Description
- Contract-grade strength
- Made with ECONYL® 100% regenerated nylon
- Soft underfoot
- Rated for high-end hospitality & commercial environments
- Easy to clean durability – solution-dyed nylon
- Design versatility