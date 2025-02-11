Cemintel® Surround™ range

This Surround Collection takes cladding to a new level. Five neutral 'ISH' colours in fivetextures. A range of 16 secondary colours that allow architects, designers and builders to work with colour in ways that are both idiosyncratic and accessible.

The palette in this collection is curated to be sophisticated, offering architects, designers and builders the opportunity to experiment within the range, perhaps find that one thing missing, to produce unexpected and outstanding results. Each colour is designed as a standalone colour, but one that works exceptionally well with different materials and textures.

The neutral palette of Whiteish, Greyish, Greenish, Blueish and Blackish is designed to be easy for all the different colours of the Collection to work with. This allows certainty when it comes to mixing and matching any of the neutral colours with any of the 16 secondary colours.

An important aspect of Surround is that each colour comes in a range of different textures. So, when working with just one colour, there is an added dimension to the façade of the building, or interior wall. Light will reflect in different ways, animating the surface. With 5 different textures to choose from there is the prospect of some stunning results.