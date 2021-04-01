Sureflow roof drainage
Last Updated on 01 Apr 2021
Overview
Description
Economic roof and balcony drainage system. Thick gauge PVC flange creates a surface suitable for heat applied membranes. Variety of grates and clamp rings to suit all applications from dome roof drain to overflow to planter box drain. Double flange setup also available.
- 80, 100 & 150mm pipe spigot outlets
- Solvent cement straight onto pipe
- Compatible with torch-on membranes
- Especially suitable for roofs and decks
- Base manufactured from PVC
- Optional double flange
- Available both as a drain and overflow
- Available with flat and dome grates
- Interchangeable rings and grates
- Plastic rings & grates UV resistant ASA or 316 Stainless
Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD
Brisbane Office Unit 1/21 Deakin Street+61 7 3881 1219
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC
Melbourne Office 107 East Derrimut Crescent+61 3 9394 1883