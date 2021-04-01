Sureflow roof drainage

Economic roof and balcony drainage system. Thick gauge PVC flange creates a surface suitable for heat applied membranes. Variety of grates and clamp rings to suit all applications from dome roof drain to overflow to planter box drain. Double flange setup also available.

80, 100 & 150mm pipe spigot outlets

Solvent cement straight onto pipe

Compatible with torch-on membranes

Especially suitable for roofs and decks

Base manufactured from PVC

Optional double flange

Available both as a drain and overflow

Available with flat and dome grates

Interchangeable rings and grates

Plastic rings & grates UV resistant ASA or 316 Stainless