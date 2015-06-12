Logo
Glassworks Satin Etched Glass Door
|

Satinato and Satin design: Italian satin-etched glass from Glassworks

Last Updated on 12 Jun 2015

Glassworks' range of superior satin-etched glass are an elegantly durable option for shower screens, partitions, balustrades, doors and more. Designed and produced in Italy and processed in Australia by Glassworks, consistent quality of Satinato and Satin Design satin-etched glass is a given.

Overview
Description

Satinato

A satin etched glass with a superior satin finish which is fingerprint free and scratch resistent opaque. There is a fully opaque option or the variant 'Nuvola' (meaning cloud in Italian) which has a subtle smooth gradient for partial privacy glass screening.

The applications for Satinato include:

  • Splashback
  • all cladding
  • Balustrading
  • Tabletops and benches (Ecosat)
  • Partitions
  • Bathroom vanities

They are available in the following patterns:

  • Sat - fully opaque
  • Nuvola - horizontal gradient

Satin Design

From delicate satin effects to a deeper and more etched pattern, the Satin Design range offers striking two-textured satin-etched patterns complimented by a brilliant enamelled finish for long lasting lustre.

The applications for Satin Design include:

  • Splashback
  • Wall cladding
  • Balustrading
  • Feature windows
  • Partitions
  • Entry foyers
They are available in the following patterns:

  • Fili - a bold curvy pattern ideal for large installations
  • Strip - a delicate lineal pattern suiting both large and small applications

Contact
Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Office Address 8A Kitchen Rd

61 3 8788 5888
