Satinato and Satin design: Italian satin-etched glass from Glassworks
Last Updated on 12 Jun 2015
Glassworks' range of superior satin-etched glass are an elegantly durable option for shower screens, partitions, balustrades, doors and more. Designed and produced in Italy and processed in Australia by Glassworks, consistent quality of Satinato and Satin Design satin-etched glass is a given.
Overview
Glassworks' range of superior satin-etched glass are an elegantly durable option for shower screens, partitions, balustrades, doors and more.
Satinato
A satin etched glass with a superior satin finish which is fingerprint free and scratch resistent opaque. There is a fully opaque option or the variant 'Nuvola' (meaning cloud in Italian) which has a subtle smooth gradient for partial privacy glass screening.
The applications for Satinato include:
- Splashback
- all cladding
- Balustrading
- Tabletops and benches (Ecosat)
- Partitions
- Bathroom vanities
They are available in the following patterns:
- Sat - fully opaque
- Nuvola - horizontal gradient
Satin Design
From delicate satin effects to a deeper and more etched pattern, the Satin Design range offers striking two-textured satin-etched patterns complimented by a brilliant enamelled finish for long lasting lustre.
The applications for Satin Design include:
- Splashback
- Wall cladding
- Balustrading
- Feature windows
- Partitions
- Entry foyers
- Partitions
They are available in the following patterns:
- Fili - a bold curvy pattern ideal for large installations
- Strip - a delicate lineal pattern suiting both large and small applications
Designed and produced in Italy and processed in Australia by Glassworks, consistent quality of Satinato and Satin Design satin-etched glass is a given.