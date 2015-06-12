Glassworks' range of superior satin-etched glass are an elegantly durable option for shower screens, partitions, balustrades, doors and more.

Satinato

A satin etched glass with a superior satin finish which is fingerprint free and scratch resistent opaque. There is a fully opaque option or the variant 'Nuvola' (meaning cloud in Italian) which has a subtle smooth gradient for partial privacy glass screening.

The applications for Satinato include:

Splashback

all cladding

Balustrading

Tabletops and benches (Ecosat)

Partitions

Bathroom vanities

They are available in the following patterns:

Sat - fully opaque

Nuvola - horizontal gradient

Satin Design

From delicate satin effects to a deeper and more etched pattern, the Satin Design range offers striking two-textured satin-etched patterns complimented by a brilliant enamelled finish for long lasting lustre.

The applications for Satin Design include:

Splashback

Wall cladding

Balustrading

Feature windows

Partitions

Entry foyers

They are available in the following patterns:

Fili - a bold curvy pattern ideal for large installations

Strip - a delicate lineal pattern suiting both large and small applications

Designed and produced in Italy and processed in Australia by Glassworks, consistent quality of Satinato and Satin Design satin-etched glass is a given.