Glassworks Suntuitive Evening
Glassworks Suntuitive Interior Clear Daylight
Glassworks Suntuitive Interior Midday
Glassworks Suntuitive Interior Night Time
Glassworks Suntuitive Midday Sun
Glassworks Suntuitive NDIS Building Side Exterior
Glassworks Suntuitive NDIS Building Side Exterior Glazing Overcast
Glassworks-Suntuitive NDIS Building Side Exterior Night Time
Glassworks Suntuitive Night Time
Suntuitive® Solar Responsive Thermochromic (SRT) glass

Last Updated on 12 Jun 2015

Suntuitive is Australia’s first truly Solar Responsive Thermochromic (SRT) adaptive glazing film, ideal for commercial and residential external windows. This pioneering adaptive glazing film is available as a laminate incorporated in an IGU or a monolithic laminate version (performance figures will differ from the above) and performs at its peak when combined with the best low-E coating.

Description

Suntuitive is Australia’s first truly Solar Responsive Thermochromic (SRT) adaptive glazing film, a type of dynamic glass that uses the suns own energy to self-tint according to the buildings’ needs throughout the day and across the seasons.

Solar Responsive Thermochromic is an innovative technology that offers constantly variable Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) and Visible Light Transmission (VLT) as needed to optimise natural light and naturally control temperature and glare.

Suntuitive adjusts the level of tint depending on the intensity of the sun without the need for power

  • Operates from the energy of the sun and naturally controls building temperatures
  • Remarkable energy savings
  • Ideal for sustainable building design
  • Achieves a U-Value of 1.32
  • Constantly variable Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) of 0.13-0.32
  • Constantly variable Visible Light Transmission (VLT) of 11-54%

SRT film is laminated between two panes of heat-treated or tempered glass as specified by the customer, so design can still be customised

  • Results in reduced glare and maximised daylight
  • Eliminates need for blinds or external shutters on a building
  • Ideal for commercial and residential external windows
  • Suitable for glass roofing

This pioneering adaptive glazing film is available as a laminate incorporated in an IGU or a monolithic laminate version (performance figures will differ from the above) and performs at its peak when combined with the best low-E coating.

Display AddressDandenong South, VIC

Office Address 8A Kitchen Rd

61 3 8788 5888
