Suntuitive® Solar Responsive Thermochromic (SRT) glass

Suntuitive is Australia’s first truly Solar Responsive Thermochromic (SRT) adaptive glazing film, a type of dynamic glass that uses the suns own energy to self-tint according to the buildings’ needs throughout the day and across the seasons.

Solar Responsive Thermochromic is an innovative technology that offers constantly variable Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) and Visible Light Transmission (VLT) as needed to optimise natural light and naturally control temperature and glare.

Suntuitive adjusts the level of tint depending on the intensity of the sun without the need for power

Operates from the energy of the sun and naturally controls building temperatures

Remarkable energy savings

Ideal for sustainable building design

Achieves a U-Value of 1.32

Constantly variable Solar Heat Gain Coefficient (SHGC) of 0.13-0.32

Constantly variable Visible Light Transmission (VLT) of 11-54%

SRT film is laminated between two panes of heat-treated or tempered glass as specified by the customer, so design can still be customised

Results in reduced glare and maximised daylight

Eliminates need for blinds or external shutters on a building

Ideal for commercial and residential external windows

Suitable for glass roofing

This pioneering adaptive glazing film is available as a laminate incorporated in an IGU or a monolithic laminate version (performance figures will differ from the above) and performs at its peak when combined with the best low-E coating.