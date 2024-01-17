Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Alspec Solar
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Alspec Solar Sunshine
Alspec Solar Sunshine Outdoor
Alspec Solar Sunshine Outdoor
Alspec Solar Sunshine
Alspec Solar Sunshine Outdoor
Alspec Solar Sunshine Outdoor
|

Sunshine Series 84W/92W Solar panels

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024

Sunshine Series is an integrated solar roof tile solution for pitched rooftops to replace traditional solar panels and framework for a sleek, aesthetically- pleasing result. It also maximises your rooftop space for more solar production. The integrated, tempered, double-glass structure ensures the safety of the roof structure.

Overview
Description

Sunshine Series is an integrated solar roof tile solution for pitched rooftops to replace traditional solar panels and framework for a sleek, aesthetically- pleasing result. It also maximises your rooftop space for more solar production. The integrated, tempered, double-glass structure ensures the safety of the roof structure.

Featuring improved roof ventilation and heat dissipation, as well as fast installation, the Sunshine tiles can not only improve solar power generation efficiency, but also help households lower energy costs while reducing their overall carbon footprint.

About Sunshine Series 84W/92W

  • Attractive appearance with traditional tile compatibility
  • Rapid/Non-penetrative installation
  • Class A Fire Rating
  • Hurricane Wind-Resistance
  • Structural Waterproofing

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Sunshine

2.66 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Sunshine Product Data Sheet

2.65 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

0492 857 015
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap