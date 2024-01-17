Sunshine Series 84W/92W Solar panels

Sunshine Series is an integrated solar roof tile solution for pitched rooftops to replace traditional solar panels and framework for a sleek, aesthetically- pleasing result. It also maximises your rooftop space for more solar production. The integrated, tempered, double-glass structure ensures the safety of the roof structure.

Featuring improved roof ventilation and heat dissipation, as well as fast installation, the Sunshine tiles can not only improve solar power generation efficiency, but also help households lower energy costs while reducing their overall carbon footprint.

About Sunshine Series 84W/92W