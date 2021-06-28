Logo
James Hardie Stria Cladding Grey
James Hardie Stria Cladding Interior
James Hardie Stria Cladding Navy

Stria™ cladding

Last Updated on 28 Jun 2021

Overview
Description

Achieve a range of sleek looks with customisable Stria™ cladding. Featuring deep grooves from the thick shiplap cladding boards, the Stria range is an easy way to get the strong horizontal line details in modern home and townhouse designs. Stria cladding suits contemporary looks where a bold, but pared back aesthetic is desired. Introduce design versatility into your home by varying the application and switch between widths and orient the boards vertically or panelise them with the vertical flashing stop accessory. Stria 325mm and 405mm can achieve a rendered and raked masonry look, while Stria splayed 255mm is a contemporary take on a shiplap weatherboard. Shiplap joints and thick boards give deep 15mm wide horizontal grooves for strong clean lines.

Contact
Display AddressRosehill, NSW

10 Colquhoun Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCarol Park, QLD

1-35 Cobalt Street

13 11 03
Display AddressCavan, SA

25 Sharp Court

13 11 03
Display AddressWaverley, TAS

4-14 Waverley Rd

13 11 03
Display AddressLaverton North, VIC

Warehouse 6, 33 Fitzgerald Road

13 11 03
Display AddressForrestfield, WA

5 Harrison Road

13 11 03
