Achieve a range of sleek looks with customisable Stria™ cladding. Featuring deep grooves from the thick shiplap cladding boards, the Stria range is an easy way to get the strong horizontal line details in modern home and townhouse designs. Stria cladding suits contemporary looks where a bold, but pared back aesthetic is desired. Introduce design versatility into your home by varying the application and switch between widths and orient the boards vertically or panelise them with the vertical flashing stop accessory. Stria 325mm and 405mm can achieve a rendered and raked masonry look, while Stria splayed 255mm is a contemporary take on a shiplap weatherboard. Shiplap joints and thick boards give deep 15mm wide horizontal grooves for strong clean lines.