Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Glasshape
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Glasshape StormShield Bunnings Yeppoon
Glasshape StormShield Cairns Aquarium
Glasshape StormShield Pearl Resort Fiji Back View
Glasshape StormShield Proserpine
Glasshape StormShield Bunnings Yeppoon
Glasshape StormShield Cairns Aquarium
Glasshape StormShield Pearl Resort Fiji Back View
Glasshape StormShield Proserpine

StormShield: Certified cyclone rated glass

Last Updated on 14 Oct 2021

Specifically developed to resist excessive wind speeds and penetration from flying debris, StormShield cyclone glass is a certified debris impact resistant glazing solution available in multiple thicknesses for different openings throughout cyclone regions C and D in Australia and the Pacific.

Overview
Description

Specifically developed to resist excessive wind speeds and penetration from flying debris, StormShield cyclone glass is a certified debris impact resistant glazing solution available in multiple thicknesses for different openings throughout cyclone regions C and D in Australia and the Pacific.

Glasshape has recently improved its StormShield product range and we are now offering combined product solutions for both Region C&D, StormShield Ultra & StormShield Extreme. These two new product variants provide multifaceted enhancements to combat the conditions experienced in both regions, StormShield Ultra for impact resistance up to 39m/s & StormShield Extreme for impacts up to 44m/s. StormShield products are the only available annealed laminated product solution for Cyclone Resistance that can be cut and processed from stock sheets and available from our local stockists.

StormShield uses a specially formulated ultrahigh grade laminate in the manufacturing process, engineered for the glass to expand and contract up to five times its normal rate before breaking, providing maximum protection from wind born debris. The proprietary process allows us to manufacture glass that has better performance ratings from lighter, thinner compositions versus our competitors.

In the event the cyclone glass is damaged by flying storm debris, StormShield remains weather-tight without tearing or breaching, and the glass, though shattered, will remain adhered to the laminate eliminating the hazard of glass shards flying through the room.

While most cyclone-rated glazing is available in only a single standard thickness, StormShield comes in multiple thicknesses each for region C and region D, meaning larger window spans can be designed to take advantage of light and open space than what would have otherwise been possible.

StormShield Features & Benefits:

  • ‘Always on’ – no taking temporary covers on and off
  • Improved aesthetics and unobstructed visibility
  • Larger windows can be designed
  • Withstands extreme pressure >12kPa, wind gusts >500 km/h
  • Expedited recovery post-event
  • Evaluated at the world class James Cook University cyclone testing station with excellent results
  • Standard dimensions up to 3900mm x 2440mm
  • 2D curves (single radius and single axis)
  • AS/NZS 1170.2:2011
  • AS/NZS 1288
  • Certified in wide range of commonly available cyclone rated framing systems including Alspec, Capral, Alutech, AWS and Wintec

NB: Debris Impact Resistant certified framing system required

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Glasshape StormShield DataSheet

999.14 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressNorth Lakes, QLD

Glasshape Limited – Australia Executive Suites 1.01/Suite 4 15 Discovery Drive

1800 042 716
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap