Specifically developed to resist excessive wind speeds and penetration from flying debris, StormShield cyclone glass is a certified debris impact resistant glazing solution available in multiple thicknesses for different openings throughout cyclone regions C and D in Australia and the Pacific.

Glasshape has recently improved its StormShield product range and we are now offering combined product solutions for both Region C&D, StormShield Ultra & StormShield Extreme. These two new product variants provide multifaceted enhancements to combat the conditions experienced in both regions, StormShield Ultra for impact resistance up to 39m/s & StormShield Extreme for impacts up to 44m/s. StormShield products are the only available annealed laminated product solution for Cyclone Resistance that can be cut and processed from stock sheets and available from our local stockists.

StormShield uses a specially formulated ultrahigh grade laminate in the manufacturing process, engineered for the glass to expand and contract up to five times its normal rate before breaking, providing maximum protection from wind born debris. The proprietary process allows us to manufacture glass that has better performance ratings from lighter, thinner compositions versus our competitors.

In the event the cyclone glass is damaged by flying storm debris, StormShield remains weather-tight without tearing or breaching, and the glass, though shattered, will remain adhered to the laminate eliminating the hazard of glass shards flying through the room.

While most cyclone-rated glazing is available in only a single standard thickness, StormShield comes in multiple thicknesses each for region C and region D, meaning larger window spans can be designed to take advantage of light and open space than what would have otherwise been possible.

StormShield Features & Benefits:

‘Always on’ – no taking temporary covers on and off

Improved aesthetics and unobstructed visibility

Larger windows can be designed

Withstands extreme pressure >12kPa, wind gusts >500 km/h

Expedited recovery post-event

Evaluated at the world class James Cook University cyclone testing station with excellent results

Standard dimensions up to 3900mm x 2440mm

2D curves (single radius and single axis)

AS/NZS 1170.2:2011

AS/NZS 1288

Certified in wide range of commonly available cyclone rated framing systems including Alspec, Capral, Alutech, AWS and Wintec

NB: Debris Impact Resistant certified framing system required