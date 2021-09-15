Logo
Lauxes Grates Storm Water Grates
Lauxes Grates Storm Water Grates Black
Lauxes Grates Storm Water Grates Close Up
Lauxes Grates Storm Water Grates With Paver
||

Storm Water Grates (SWG): A top tray replacement for a prestige finish

Last Updated on 15 Sep 2021

Lauxes Grates latest development, top trays ideal for replacing outdated plastic storm grates and adding that prestige finish to your drainage. Available both as traditional grate or tile insert, for versatile design opportunities. Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance, and interchange with other grate styles.

Overview
Description

Lauxes Grates latest development, top trays ideal for replacing outdated plastic storm grates and adding that prestige finish to your drainage. Available both as traditional grate or tile insert, for versatile design opportunities.

  • 19mm deep (top only) x 128mm wide.
  • 5.6m lengths available.
  • Replacement top for plastic storm water drainage.
  • Tile insert version fits tiles up to 13mm.
  • No tracking.
  • UV stable.

Some of its GRATE features:

  • Perfect to give your project a luxury finish.
  • Takes tiles up to 18mm thick.
  • Easy roll-out feature, making it exceptionally easy for cleaning, maintenance and interchange with other grate styles.
  • Perfect to use with large-format tiles and stone designs.

At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and added durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.

Contact
Display AddressAshmore City, QLD

Lauxes Grate Head Office PO Box 23

1300 214 510
Display AddressMolendinar, QLD

Lauxes Grate Queensland Warehouse 16 Jade Drive

Display AddressCorio, VIC

Lauxes Grate Victoria Warehouse 189 Station St

Display AddressBellevue, WA

Lauxes Grate West Australia Warehouse U4/ 34 James St

