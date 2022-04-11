Heat resistant & theft proof stone outdoor furniture & tree grates
Last Updated on 11 Apr 2022
Overview
Refreshing, exciting, and unified reinforced stone finishes in unexpected places will create a new depth in your designs. At least 30% of Jonite’s street furniture is made of recycled products: this is their way of contributing to a green and sustainable environment. Alongside standard designs & colors, Jonite’s experienced R&D team can work with you to create custom street furniture and site furnishings for imaginative applications. Jonite is the whole solution for your project- match your drainage, benches, decorative panels and more. The sky is the limit- if you can envision it, Jonite will create it.
Features and benefits:
Jonite Decorative Panels are a natural extension of existing reinforced stone hardscape products.
- Highly customizable
- Beautiful modern aesthetics
- Excellent load-bearing strength
- Unlimited colors and designs
Architects can expand their hardscape, and urban designs to anywhere their imagination takes them. Decorative Panels can become an entire design highlight or blended into the other hardscape design elements. Panels can also be utilized to create privacy screens, street benches, gates & more.
Stone Street Furniture doesn’t have to be heavy and bulky. It can be sleek and modern but still be able to withstand the elements – rain, sun, sleet, snow, or more. Jonite’s elastic panels make the perfect site furnishing such as street benches.
- Sturdy & ergonomic
- Extreme load-bearing strength
- Customizable logos and designs
- Low heat absorption
Easily add creative and beautiful touches through the creation of your unique designs. For example, featuring a logo on the panel-grate will give an exclusive identity to the area.