Heat resistant & theft proof stone outdoor furniture & tree grates

Refreshing, exciting, and unified reinforced stone finishes in unexpected places will create a new depth in your designs. At least 30% of Jonite’s street furniture is made of recycled products: this is their way of contributing to a green and sustainable environment. Alongside standard designs & colors, Jonite’s experienced R&D team can work with you to create custom street furniture and site furnishings for imaginative applications. Jonite is the whole solution for your project- match your drainage, benches, decorative panels and more. The sky is the limit- if you can envision it, Jonite will create it.

Features and benefits:

Jonite Decorative Panels are a natural extension of existing reinforced stone hardscape products.

Highly customizable

Beautiful modern aesthetics

Excellent load-bearing strength

Unlimited colors and designs

Architects can expand their hardscape, and urban designs to anywhere their imagination takes them. Decorative Panels can become an entire design highlight or blended into the other hardscape design elements. Panels can also be utilized to create privacy screens, street benches, gates & more.

Stone Street Furniture doesn’t have to be heavy and bulky. It can be sleek and modern but still be able to withstand the elements – rain, sun, sleet, snow, or more. Jonite’s elastic panels make the perfect site furnishing such as street benches.

Sturdy & ergonomic

Extreme load-bearing strength

Customizable logos and designs

Low heat absorption

Easily add creative and beautiful touches through the creation of your unique designs. For example, featuring a logo on the panel-grate will give an exclusive identity to the area.