Stone crazy paving & cobblestones

Natural stone adds warmth, texture, depth and uniqueness to any project. No more so than with natural stone crazy paving and cobblestones.

Giving you flexibility in design our crazy paving and cobblestones are the prefect products to give a stunning focal point in courtyards, patios, pool surrounds, pathways and driveways. Haus Collective are now seeing through bold design these types of products being used indoors to achieve that organic relaxed feel.

From multiple colours ranging from whites to charcoal greys both in 20mm and 30mm our natural crazy paving and cobbles are dense, incredibly durable with natural variation in colour relatively consistent dimensional accuracy and tumbled to give an stunning organic feel.

From European Travertine, Limestone, Schist, Porphyry to locally sourced Bluestone, Granite and Siltstone, we have a range that covers almost any design aesthetic required for any project.