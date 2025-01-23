Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Haus Collective
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Haus Collective Stone Crazy Paving And Cobblestones
Haus Collective Stone Crazy Paving And Cobblestones Viale Residence
Haus Collective Stone Crazy Paving And Cobblestones Viale Residence Floor
Haus Collective Stone Crazy Paving Bench
Haus Collective Stone Crazy Paving And Cobblestones
Haus Collective Stone Crazy Paving And Cobblestones Viale Residence
Haus Collective Stone Crazy Paving And Cobblestones Viale Residence Floor
Haus Collective Stone Crazy Paving Bench
|

Stone crazy paving & cobblestones

Last Updated on 23 Jan 2025

Natural stone adds warmth, texture, depth and uniqueness to any project. No more so than with natural stone crazy paving and cobblestones. Giving you flexibility in design our crazy paving and cobblestones are the prefect products to give a stunning focal point in courtyards, patios, pool surrounds, pathways and driveways.

Overview
Description

Natural stone adds warmth, texture, depth and uniqueness to any project. No more so than with natural stone crazy paving and cobblestones.

Giving you flexibility in design our crazy paving and cobblestones are the prefect products to give a stunning focal point in courtyards, patios, pool surrounds, pathways and driveways. Haus Collective are now seeing through bold design these types of products being used indoors to achieve that organic relaxed feel.

From multiple colours ranging from whites to charcoal greys both in 20mm and 30mm our natural crazy paving and cobbles are dense, incredibly durable with natural variation in colour relatively consistent dimensional accuracy and tumbled to give an stunning organic feel.

From European Travertine, Limestone, Schist, Porphyry to locally sourced Bluestone, Granite and Siltstone, we have a range that covers almost any design aesthetic required for any project.

Contact
Display AddressHamilton, QLD

Haus Collective 37 Curtin Ave West

1800290990
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap