StarLux 275W Solar panels

The Starlux series is an integrated glazed panel PV, the perfect choice for a patio system, corridor area in a home or a glass house.

By integrating PV modules into the roof of the sunroom using BIPV technology, we achieve an optimal balance between comfort and health, as well as energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

About StarLux 275W