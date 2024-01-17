Logo
Alspec Solar Starlux
Alspec Solar Starlux
StarLux 275W Solar panels

Last Updated on 17 Jan 2024

The Starlux series is an integrated glazed panel PV, the perfect choice for a patio system, corridor area in a home or a glass house. The Starlux series is an integrated glazed panel PV, the perfect choice for a patio system, corridor area in a home or a glass house.

Overview
Description

The Starlux series is an integrated glazed panel PV, the perfect choice for a patio system, corridor area in a home or a glass house.

By integrating PV modules into the roof of the sunroom using BIPV technology, we achieve an optimal balance between comfort and health, as well as energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

About StarLux 275W

  • Transparent product with 10-18% translucency
  • Structured drainage design
  • Bi-facial glass 6+6mm clear tempered glass
  • Atmospheric design
  • All-in-one Alspec patented system

StarLux

2.71 MB

Starlux Product Data Sheet

2.69 MB

Display AddressEastern Creek, NSW

Head Office 3 Alspec Place

0492 857 015
