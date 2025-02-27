Standing Seam Roofing: Elegant and durable roofing solution for architectural excellence
Standing Seam Roofing offers a sleek, contemporary aesthetic with superior weather resistance. Featuring raised seams that provide enhanced durability and watertight performance, it is the preferred choice for high-end architectural roofing solutions.
- Strong, interlocking raised seam design for superior water resistance.
- Available in a range of metals, including copper, zinc, aluminium, and steel.
- High wind uplift resistance, ideal for harsh climates.
- Low maintenance with a long lifespan.
Overview
Standing Seam Roofing is an advanced roofing system designed for modern architectural excellence. With raised interlocking seams that offer superior waterproofing, it is a premium solution for both residential and commercial projects.
Available in various materials such as copper, zinc, aluminium, and pre-painted steel, it provides long-term durability with minimal maintenance. Highly adaptable to different roof pitches and forms, Standing Seam Roofing allows for seamless integration with contemporary and traditional designs. Its concealed fixing system eliminates visible fasteners, enhancing the aesthetic appeal while preventing potential water ingress issues. Suitable for low-pitch applications, it provides high resistance to wind uplift, making it ideal for demanding environmental conditions.
- Panel Width: 230mm – 530mm
- Seam Height: 25mm – 50mm
- Material Options: Copper, Zinc, Aluminium, Unicote Lux Steel
- Applications: Residential, commercial, heritage restoration
- Weight: Dependent on material selection
- Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
Concealed clip fixing system for a clean finish.
Suitable for complex roof geometries.
High thermal expansion tolerance.
100% recyclable materials
Energy-efficient roofing solution
Fire-resistant (non-combustible materials available)