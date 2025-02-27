Unicote Lux Steel cladding: Durable and stylish pre-painted steel with unique textured finishes
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025
Unicote Lux Steel is a premium pre-painted steel with stunning textured finishes that replicate natural materials. Designed for high durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appeal, it provides a long-lasting solution for architectural cladding.
- Available in unique textured finishes such as Matte, Timber, Weathered Metal, and Stone effects.
- High UV resistance and colour retention for longevity.
- Non-combustible and meets fire safety standards.
- Excellent corrosion and scratch resistance.
- Low maintenance with superior performance in harsh climates.
Overview
Unicote Lux Steel is a revolutionary architectural steel solution that combines high durability with innovative textured finishes. Designed to mimic natural materials such as timber, stone, and aged metals, Unicote Lux provides a premium aesthetic while maintaining the benefits of lightweight, long-lasting steel.
Its high-performance coating system ensures superior UV resistance, excellent scratch resistance, and outstanding corrosion protection, making it ideal for both residential and commercial applications. Unicote Lux is particularly well-suited for coastal and industrial environments where traditional materials may degrade more quickly.
With a variety of available finishes, Unicote Lux allows architects to achieve stunning visual effects with the added benefits of steel’s strength and sustainability.
Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025
- Material: Pre-painted steel
- Thickness: 0.55mm – 0.75mm
- Finish Options: Matte, Timber, Weathered Metal, Stone effects
- Applications: Cladding, roofing, facades
- Weight: ~4.5kg/m² (for 0.55mm thick sheet)
- Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
High resistance to salt spray and UV exposure.
Low maintenance and easy to install.
Superior adhesion and finish longevity.
100% recyclable
Low environmental impact production