Unicote Lux Steel cladding: Durable and stylish pre-painted steel with unique textured finishes

Unicote Lux Steel is a revolutionary architectural steel solution that combines high durability with innovative textured finishes. Designed to mimic natural materials such as timber, stone, and aged metals, Unicote Lux provides a premium aesthetic while maintaining the benefits of lightweight, long-lasting steel.

Its high-performance coating system ensures superior UV resistance, excellent scratch resistance, and outstanding corrosion protection, making it ideal for both residential and commercial applications. Unicote Lux is particularly well-suited for coastal and industrial environments where traditional materials may degrade more quickly.

With a variety of available finishes, Unicote Lux allows architects to achieve stunning visual effects with the added benefits of steel’s strength and sustainability.