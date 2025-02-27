Logo
Euroclad Unicote Lux Steel City
Euroclad Unicote Lux Steel Aerial
Euroclad Unicote Lux Steel Forest
Euroclad Unicote Lux Steel Roof
Unicote Lux Steel cladding: Durable and stylish pre-painted steel with unique textured finishes

Last Updated on 27 Feb 2025

Unicote Lux Steel is a premium pre-painted steel with stunning textured finishes that replicate natural materials. Designed for high durability, corrosion resistance, and aesthetic appeal, it provides a long-lasting solution for architectural cladding.

  • Product checkAvailable in unique textured finishes such as Matte, Timber, Weathered Metal, and Stone effects.
  • Product checkHigh UV resistance and colour retention for longevity.
  • Product checkNon-combustible and meets fire safety standards.
  • Product checkExcellent corrosion and scratch resistance.
  • Product checkLow maintenance with superior performance in harsh climates.
Overview
Description

Unicote Lux Steel is a revolutionary architectural steel solution that combines high durability with innovative textured finishes. Designed to mimic natural materials such as timber, stone, and aged metals, Unicote Lux provides a premium aesthetic while maintaining the benefits of lightweight, long-lasting steel.

Its high-performance coating system ensures superior UV resistance, excellent scratch resistance, and outstanding corrosion protection, making it ideal for both residential and commercial applications. Unicote Lux is particularly well-suited for coastal and industrial environments where traditional materials may degrade more quickly.

With a variety of available finishes, Unicote Lux allows architects to achieve stunning visual effects with the added benefits of steel’s strength and sustainability.

Specifications

  • Material: Pre-painted steel
  • Thickness: 0.55mm – 0.75mm
  • Finish Options: Matte, Timber, Weathered Metal, Stone effects
  • Applications: Cladding, roofing, facades
  • Weight: ~4.5kg/m² (for 0.55mm thick sheet)
  • Sustainability: 100% recyclable, energy-efficient production
Technical Descriptions

  • High resistance to salt spray and UV exposure.

  • Low maintenance and easy to install.

  • Superior adhesion and finish longevity.

Certifications/Sustainability

  • 100% recyclable

  • Low environmental impact production

