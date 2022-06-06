Need quick delivery of perforated metal? Arrow Metal standard perforated metal sheet is the ideal cost-effective solution that can be dispatched as soon as the next working day.

Available in a choice of 20 classic patterns and four base metals, our in-stock standard profiles are ready-made and ready to ship Australia-wide.

Standard perforated metal options for quick delivery

Our standard in-stock perforated metal is suitable for most projects, including high-strength uses such as balustrade, fencing, or screening.

Australian-manufactured in our NSW factory, we keep our in-stock inventory updated with the most popular patterns, sheet sizes, and profiles to meet fast turnaround demand and to help you avoid delays when timescales are tight, or you have mid-project specification changes.

In-stock sizes, metals, and perforation patterns ready for immediate dispatch include:

Round and square perforations in a choice of pitch, open area percentages, and hole sizes from 2mm to 19mm

Raised perforated metal for anti-slip safety or drainage

304 and 316-grade stainless steel, 5005-grade aluminium, mild steel, and pre-galvanised steel base metals – we can advise which metal suits your project

Sheet thickness from 0.55mm to 3mm depending on the base metal

Typical sheet sizes are 2440mm x 1220mm for stainless steel, mild steel and pre-galvanised steel; and 2400mm x 1200mm for aluminium



Sheets are dispatched the next working day if your order is placed and paid for before midday.

Customising standard perforated metal

Standard in-stock perforated metal can be cut to a specified size, normally within 2 working days.

Sheet can also be customised with a finish or durable coating. Choose a metallic effect, a bold colour, fold or bend the panels depending on the pattern. Although the finishing process will also add extra time to your order, it is a popular solution for budget-conscious projects or those where the lead time is not as urgent.

How to order standard perforated metal

Speak to our friendly team on (02) 9748 2200 to discuss your project requirements or complete the enquiry form on this page for a prompt and quick response.

Brochures

Download our perforated metal brochure to browse our in-stock standard perforated metal designs and profiles.

