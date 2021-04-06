Logo
Lauxes Grates Standard Floor Close Up
Lauxes Grates Standard Floor Grate Midnight Silver Flat Lay
Lauxes Grates Standard Floor Range Product Image
Lauxes Grates Standard Floor Residential Bathroom
Lauxes Grates Standard Floor Residential Bathroom Interior
Lauxes Grates Standard Floor WaterMark
||

Standard Floor Grate (SFG): A narrow grate for a subtle look

Last Updated on 06 Apr 2021

Our popular SFG is a thin and narrow linear grate expertly designed to fit in tight spaces. With its low profile and clean look, the SFG is well liked by renovators and homeowners looking to modernise drainage with minimal footprint. Lauxes Grates products are from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and even more durability.

Overview
Description

Our popular SFG is a thin and narrow linear grate expertly designed to fit in tight spaces. With its low profile and clean look, the SFG is well liked by renovators and home owners looking to modernise drainage with minimal footprint.

Some of its GRATE features:

  • Small footprint – only 70mm wide and 23mm deep.
  • Available in two colours: silk silver and midnight black (black suitable for indoor applications only).
  • 5.6m long and easily extendable with Lauxes joiners.

At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and even more durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Product Catalogue

11.50 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Standard Floor Grate (SFG) Brochure

3.58 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Standard Floor Grate (SFG) Tech Sheet

409.74 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAshmore City, QLD

Lauxes Grate Head Office PO Box 23

1300 214 510
Display AddressMolendinar, QLD

Lauxes Grate Queensland Warehouse 16 Jade Drive

Display AddressCorio, VIC

Lauxes Grate Victoria Warehouse 189 Station St

Display AddressBellevue, WA

Lauxes Grate West Australia Warehouse U4/ 34 James St

