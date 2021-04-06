Standard Floor Grate (SFG): A narrow grate for a subtle look

Our popular SFG is a thin and narrow linear grate expertly designed to fit in tight spaces. With its low profile and clean look, the SFG is well liked by renovators and home owners looking to modernise drainage with minimal footprint.

Some of its GRATE features:

Small footprint – only 70mm wide and 23mm deep.

Available in two colours: silk silver and midnight black (black suitable for indoor applications only).

5.6m long and easily extendable with Lauxes joiners.



At Lauxes Grates we make our products from high-quality anodised aluminium for a stylish luxury finish and even more durability. And for your piece of mind, all our grates come with a lifetime rustproof warranty and are WaterMark Certification Scheme compliant.