Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems Tegal Slot
Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems CK1000WW Exploded
Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems Curved
Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems Edenpark Storm Series
Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems Edenpark Sump
Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems Horizontal Drain
Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems Melbourne Entrance
Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems Melbourne Low Door Angle Shot
Allproof Custom Commercial Drainage Systems Paremoremo
SS custom commercial drainage systems

Last Updated on 01 Apr 2021

Off the shelf systems won't always provide the best performance, therefore Allproof have worked hard to specialise in custom stainless steel drainage systems. By controlling the full design, development and production process Allproof are able to provide tailored systems to suit all applications.

Overview
Description

Off the shelf systems won't always provide the best performance, therefore Allproof have worked hard to specialise in custom stainless steel drainage systems. By controlling the full design, development and production process Allproof are able to provide tailored systems to suit all applications. Channel lengths, depths, sump sizes and layouts can all be designed and manufactured to be project specific and provide you with the best possible drainage solution.

The Allproof CK (Commercial Kitchen) sumps, CK strip drains and VCC (Vinyl Clamping Channels) come in standard or custom sizes. SS Slot drain is manufactured to be project specific. All systems have a variety of grate options to suit the environment and stainer baskets for the catchment of solids entering the waste system.

Contact
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Brisbane Office Unit 1/21 Deakin Street

+61 7 3881 1219
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 107 East Derrimut Crescent

+61 3 9394 1883
