SS custom commercial drainage systems

Off the shelf systems won't always provide the best performance, therefore Allproof have worked hard to specialise in custom stainless steel drainage systems. By controlling the full design, development and production process Allproof are able to provide tailored systems to suit all applications. Channel lengths, depths, sump sizes and layouts can all be designed and manufactured to be project specific and provide you with the best possible drainage solution.

The Allproof CK (Commercial Kitchen) sumps, CK strip drains and VCC (Vinyl Clamping Channels) come in standard or custom sizes. SS Slot drain is manufactured to be project specific. All systems have a variety of grate options to suit the environment and stainer baskets for the catchment of solids entering the waste system.