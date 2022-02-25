Logo
Hero Rotaliana Squiggle
Rotaliana Squiggle Studio Italia Diningroom
Rotaliana Squiggle White
Studio Italia Rotaliana Squiggle Oro
Squiggle H5 Pendant by Rotaliana

Last Updated on 25 Feb 2022

Inspired by the "Neon structure" by Lucio Fontana for the 9th Triennale of Milan, Squiggle is a suspended tubular exoskeleton containing an LED strip up to 6m long. A sequence of irregular hexagon-shaped holes allow light to escape the metal structure, projecting a complex array of geometric patterns, including broken curved lines and concentric rings.

Inspired by the "Neon structure" by Lucio Fontana for the 9th Triennale of Milan, Squiggle is a suspended tubular exoskeleton containing an LED strip up to 6m long. A sequence of irregular hexagon-shaped holes allow light to escape the metal structure, projecting a complex array of geometric patterns, including broken curved lines and concentric rings.

Squiggle comes in a wide range of designs and sizes to suit a myriad of installation possibilities, with all versions available in matt gold, black or white finish. Made in Italy.

Display AddressMelbourne, VIC

12 Thomas St Yarraville

03 9690 4155
