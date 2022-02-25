Squiggle H5 Pendant by Rotaliana

Inspired by the "Neon structure" by Lucio Fontana for the 9th Triennale of Milan, Squiggle is a suspended tubular exoskeleton containing an LED strip up to 6m long. A sequence of irregular hexagon-shaped holes allow light to escape the metal structure, projecting a complex array of geometric patterns, including broken curved lines and concentric rings.

Squiggle comes in a wide range of designs and sizes to suit a myriad of installation possibilities, with all versions available in matt gold, black or white finish. Made in Italy.